Dangerous Lies (2020). Movie Netflix. Critical, Review

Dangerous Lies is a american film of the 2020 directed by Michael Scott and Camila Mendes, Jamie Chung, and Sasha Alexander on their main roles

Dangerous Lies is a story of a girl good and sensitive to the circumstances do not favor you and a stroke of luck gives you an unexpected money. A little story with interracial couple.

Argument

A lovely girl with difficulties as a couple and money. Is dedicated to take care of an old man and when he dies, she and her husband are found with a good amount of money… decide to stay.

The Film. Critical

Have all the invoice of a movie in the middle of the afternoon characters easy, good charming and smiling and evil with the face of evil. Flat in all senses. No surprises, no shockers. The photography, the construction of the script… no effort narrative, and zero concessions to originality.

These thrillers that aim only to entertain, yes, they have the virtue of immersing ourselves in the terrain of what is known and familiar. Do not go out of clay and the conglomerate of characters, kind and fable cheap the become predictable, true, but it may produce certain gratifying feeling (boring) straight-forwardness. It’s a bit like the meals grandma: are repeated and the woman we love, and in the end we know for many years and it is a bit always the same.

Little more than comment on this tape, which does not stand for anything or have scenes outstanding. Is limited to a plot of the most topical taking us back to remember what it was christmas at my grandmother’s house, with the sickly sweet nougat that we swallow a bit without question, but whose flavor is not for nothing the of before.

Disappointing.

Our Rating

Two stars for this film that does not pass of a tv movie very the use.

Trailer

Technical Data Sheet

Original title: Dangerous Lies

Year: 2020

Duration: 96 min.

Country: United States

AddressBy : Michael Scott

Script: David Golden

Music: James Jandrisch

Photography: Ronald Richard

Producer: Distributed by Netflix

Gender: Thriller

Actors: Camila Mendes, Jamie Chung, Sasha Alexander, Cam Gigandet, Elliott Gould, Jessie T. Usher, Garfield Wilson, Briana Skye, Trevor Lerner, Nick Purcha, Stefania Indelicato, Erika McKitrick