Criticisms: Criticisms of “Normal People” and “Little Fires Everywhere”, two series from Hulu

-Normal People (Uk/2020). Address: Lenny Abrahamson (6 episodes) and Hettie Macdonald (6 episodes). Script: Alice Birch and Sally Rooney. Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. Duration: 12 episodes of half an hour each. ★★★★✩The BBC in the United Kingdom and Hulu in the united States, they released this transposition of the second novel of this new phenomenon of the world literature that is Sally Rooney. With only 29 years, the author irish-published two successful books as Conversations with friends (2017), and, after a few months Normal people (2018). Become a phenomenon of sales on both sides of the Atlantic, it was soon produced the series, which was for a script with the own Rooney (also co-producer) and Alice Birch.

History is, in principle, very simple: in the secondary school, County Sligo ubicdo in a rural village in Ireland Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) are companions of the course of the last year. She is the typical rebellious, antisocial, lonely, a little freak and an object of bullying is not very fierce but persistent on the part of other students. Marianne seems to always be in your world, self-absorbed, with a look outdated compared to the everyday of the dynamics of the school. ‘connell, in contrast, is a pretty more popular, one of the best sportsmen of the place and, although the fund may be brilliant, never think too much, nor is committed to fund with any topic.

Between them arises a shy friendship first, a stronger attraction after that, and finally a passion that -uncomfortable – prefer to maintain the most absolute private sphere. Not only the guilt and shame over the affair but also to the differences of class (the mother is a domestic worker and her mother) and the projects are very dissimilar to both handle for when you graduate from high school (trips, college life, etc.). Not advisable to advance further in the synopsis, but both will mature in many different ways and the tensions will increase.

If good family relationships, school life and imprint community (there are, of course, the pubs so typical of irish life) are always in the background of this story of initiation teen in the hard road to adulthood (coming-of-age would be the subgenus appropriate), the axis of the series passes through the intimate encounters between Marianne and’connell. There are many and long sex scenes, but never from a place of exploitation, but rather to convey the insecurity (in the beginning) and tenderness (after) that binds them together.

Written but also directed with the utmost sensitivity (the first 6 episodes were in charge of the also Lenny Abrahamson, director of Adam & Paul, Garage, Frank and The roomwith Brie Larson), the success of the series lies in the chemistry, the winks, the interaction between two young performers such as Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal (it’s a bit more previous experience than him in the action). The mixture of nerves, inhibitions, traumas, anxieties of discovery and exploration, seduction, love and caring that they bring in each scene is the key to turning the series into a small revelation. Yes, the “normal people” can have extraordinary lives.

–Little Fires Everywhere (United States/2020). Showrunner Liz Tigelaar. Address: Lynn Shelton (4 episodes), Nzingha Stewart (2 episodes) and Michael Weaver (2 episodes). Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson , Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood and Huang Lu. Eight episodes of nearly an hour each. ★★★✩✩

Not just because Reese Witherspoon plays a woman of upper-middle class in search of a (fake) perfection but also by many other aspects linked with the political correctness and female empowerment, Little Fires Everywhere can be analyzed as a kind of continuation of the phenomenon of Big Little Lies.

In this transposition of the best seller published in 2017 by Celeste Ng there are also profound generational differences between parents and children, racial conflicts (the counterweight of the Elena Richardson Witherspoon is a suffering artist african american call Mia Warren who plays Kerry Washington), and even fighting in court for the possession of a drink of chinese origin.

It all starts (and ends) with the arson of the house of the family of Richardson in the middle of the year-end holidays (1997). Who (or whom) and why he has committed this attack will be the main mystery that over the eight episodes of this story framing: what Will have been one of the four sons of Ellen, her husband Bill (Joshua Jackson), the Mia -that to win some money to start to work as a domestic employee of the Richardson – or his teenage daughter Pearl (an excellent Lexi Underwood)? All have their motives in this plot full of secrets and lies, associations and gaming, pacts and betrayals in the coming -again – the class differences and the injustices of a system (capitalist, judicial, etc) that ends up favoring always the most powerful.

The performances are most notable (although at times there is something of a show-off, gloating in the talent for interpretation, especially in the case of Washington) and in several passages in the series directed in 4 of their 8 episodes by Lynn Shelton (director of Humpday, Your Sister’s Sister, Laggies, Outside In and Sword of Trust) is very close to the blowout’s own soap opera television other times. Anyway, Little Fires Everywhere it never loses its interest, its tension and its emotional intensity.

