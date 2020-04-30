Critical Little devil (Netflix). Parody of ‘The Prophecy’

Little devil is a comedy with touches of horror satanic that aims to make a parody of the mythical character of Damienthe child Antichrist protagonist of the saga ‘The Prophecy’. I leave you with the criticism of Little devil, a bet on Netflix, because of the terror family and popcorn maker.

Synopsis of Little demon

Gary (Adam Scottjust marry Samantha (Evangeline Lilly). A beautiful woman, nice and charming that has a small child the result of another relationship, Luke (Owen Atlas). The relationship between them flowed from the first moment and not have taken a long time to marry and go to live together. But it seems that Luke it does not do much grace the presence of her new stepfather. Gary not take long to perceive that the small is not that he is an introvert, is that it could be in front of the same Antichrist.

Critical Little devil

Little devil looking to do a parody of the character Damienthat small child the son of the Devil that we met thanks to the saga ‘The Prophecy’, a classic of the cinema of terror that would see the light in the years 70, but that was your last remake in 2006 under the direction of John Moore.

Little devil on Netflix

The film Little devil it is a comedy that sneaks into the extensive catalog of horror Netflix. A production of the platform which can be a good way to introduce the youngest of the house of the genre of the fantastic and terror.

We started well with our critical of Small deminioa film that has its scares and some moments of tension, but in which everything ends up resolving in a comical and without any type of item bloody on the screen.

References to classic horror

The film starts with a scene that we will later see towards the middle of the story, and that will be a turning point clear in the plot, making the story lose force: a kid burying alive in the garden of the house that seems to be his stepfather.

The parody to the movie ‘The Prophecy’ will be in evidence from the moment in which we are present to his star character: Luke. A kid of about six years that could be considered the weirdo of the class, but is not, is simply evil. The kid has a character quite strange and introverted, all he has to transmit will do so with his fearsome gaze, and always has a look that could pass for the young son of some component of AC/DC.

But is not all, we also find clear references to other classics of terror as Poltergeist or The shining. Strokes of the sketches, well raised and do not come to be abusive and mess up the story main.

Terror satanic but family

Eli Craig (Tucker & Dale vs evil, 2010) writes and directs this terrifying comedy of manner solvent, more into your home in a final stretch outdated, delusional and looking for the title of “family movie”.

One of its strengths is to be taken seriously in the plot that it proposes, where Gary is a stepfather beginning acojonado by the strange supernatural powers that apparently has Luke. This reluctance of Gary, acquired by the perception that something is not right on the inside of that child, will become the engine of the ribbon and the most original element of the same.

Little devil on Netflix you try to get closer through the use of terror satanic how difficult it can be to raise a child, and how difficult the acceptance on the part of small if we are talking about children, the fruit of a previous relationship. That role of father-wound will not work in the majority of cases, the relationship has to arise with the rubbing and the love, not forming things with gifts or whims.

View end of Small demon

Little devil (Netflix, 2017) it is a proposal that is entertaining and quite funny in his boot through the exposure of the plot between Gary and Lukebut its strength goes fading, presenting a final stretch aimed at all audiences. It still assumes a proposal that is valid for “take out” full of familiar faces as Evangeline Lilly or Adam Scott.

