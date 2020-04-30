Coronavirus | Kris Jenner: Mom Kim Kardashian donates water bottles to personal health that combat the COVID-19

The matriarch of the family Kardashian, Kris Jenner, has joined the artists who have collaborated with the doctors struggling with the new coronavirus and has donated a generous amount of drinking water for doctors at a hospital in Los Angeles.

In accordance with Thais Aliabadi, center staff, Cedars Sinai, and friend of the entrepreneur, showed in his account of Instagram the contribution that he made to reach the mother of Kim Kardashian.

“Today we received a generous donation of thousands of bottles of Voss water, part of Kris Jenner. Will be distributed to hospitals and front-line workers” he wrote

Kris Jenner knows the great effort you are doing, and the little support that they are receiving from the government, for that reason, he sent a large batch of bottled water for the health professionals.

In addition, Aliabadi thanked the artist for always being concerned about the health crisis the united States: “The amount of support that you and your family have given us has been tremendous. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity and for your continued support for my cause. I am very honored to be able to call you my friend. Of the part of the entire medical community, thank you.”

DONATIONS OF ARTISTS

The singer Selena Gomez announced that it will be making a donation to The los Angeles Cedars Sinai medical center where he received a kidney transplant. The artist, 27 years old, expressed his appreciation to the staff who saw her already that made that time so difficult, a good stay.

For that reason, reported that it will deliver an amount intended for the purchase of masks and respirators in the fight against the coronavirus.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan made an important contribution to fighting the coronavirus. Many believed that it was something monetary, however, the couple offered their offices are in a four-story building to serve as plant quarantine.