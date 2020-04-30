Birthday of lily collins: the top 5 films, with the participation of британки

Lily Collins. Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday, march 18, their 31-year anniversary celebrates the british actress lily collins.

Lily — the daughter of singer phil collins and his second wife, jill, Тэвелман.

Child collins visited актерские classes at the academy of dramatic art, has participated in productions of local theatre, but I dreamt of journalism.

At the age of 15, lily already took the column in the magazine Elle Girl. The girl looked at the phone editor-in-chief and called her, until the secretary did not connect with him. Lily collins to write articles for other young people in publications, and even to The los Angeles Times.

The girl graduated from the school of the elite at harvard university and enrolled at the university of southern california, where he studied journalism. At the end of the university have been successfully working as a correspondent.

It was decided in 2007 to try his luck in the casting for the fashion house chanel, and was selected from among several hundred конкуренток.

Моельная the race became a point of departure for a serious кинокарьеры. Although the films with lily collins appeared then, when the child was only two years old. However, an adult seriously and so it became the debut role in the film “the hunt”, which was shot in 2010-m.

In honor of the birthday of the actress in the LeMonade met the top 5 of best movies with lily collins.

Stuck in love (2012)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuUBCbQdlv4(/embed)

Pastor (2011)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcDK_w5Bgyk(/embed)

Instruments of death: City of bones (2013)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8DkCZ2C-ok(/embed)

English teacher (2013)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ve0Y04bzPoA(/embed)

Толкин (2019)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwyJLtlErwA(/embed)