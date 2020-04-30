Batgirl: Kaitlyn Dever does not deny the rumors about his casting

Kaitlyn Deverto whom we have been able to see recently in Super Empollonas or Unbelievable Netflix, I would be very willing to interpret Batgirl in a movie of DC Comics and Warner Bros. In fact, there are some rumors that the link to the casting of the production and Dever, for his part, refuses to deny. Although, yes, the actress has left us a glimpse of that has not participated in any discussion official about it.

Does Kaitlyn Dever as Batgirl?

On the red carpet of the Oscars 2020, Variety don’t miss the opportunity to ask Dever on Batgirl. As might be expected, the protagonist of Super empollonas do not let go pledge, although he refused to deny the rumours that link it to the project. “I would be very willing,” said when asked the question, though not confirmed anything. Yes: expressed his enthusiasm for the possibility of being part of the movie and interpret one of the superheroínas most famous of DC. In addition, also took the opportunity to show their support for the Batman of Robert Pattinson.

“What do you think of these rumors about Batman?”said the interviewer, making that Dever will look at them with an expression of puzzlement. “Oh, you know”, responded the actress. “I’m not going to deny anything because… you know, I would be very willing to participate”. It is then when the media asked him if he had already spoken with someone about it, but Dever denied this.

For the moment, that yes, we are left with wanting to know if Dever will take over other actresses that have already interpreted this mythical character of DC, as can be Alicia Silverstone in the movie Batman & Robin or Yvonne Craig in the legendary series Batman 60. Created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff in 1961, the last thing that we learned of the project of Batgirl is that she would have with screenwriter Christina Hodson in charge of the libretto. Hodson is the same as that occupied by the script Birds of Preyand which also aims to take care of The Flash.

