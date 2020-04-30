Awards Oscar-considered movies with exclusive premiere on streaming – second-by-Second

The entrances to the movie theaters in the united States fell to their lowest levels in at least 20 years since the pandemic of coronavirus caused one of the worst weekends at the box office of Hollywood.

Raised $ 56 million dollars in sales in the cinemas of the united States and Canada, according to estimates of the studies disseminated the Sunday. Since September 2000, there has not been a income box office so low, according to the company data Comscore, when it raised $ 54.5 million dollars at the box office in a quiet weekend.

The most recent debut of Disney, “Onward”, was followed in the top spot with $ 10.5 million in its second weekend. Romance christian “I Still Believe”, produced by Lionsgate, grossed $ 9.5 million. The adaptation of the comic “Bloodshot” from Sony, with Vin Diesel, generated an estimated us $ 9.3 million.

All those totals were well below expectations.

The majority of the movie theaters in the u.s. remained open during the weekend. The two main chains of the continent, AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas, said they do not fill the rooms to more than 50% of its capacity to facilitate social distancing.

Others asked the attendees to leave empty seats around it. All vowed to clean the theaters between screenings.

Other cinemas that chose to close, including many of New York city. Of about 5,800 movie theaters in the united States, approximately 100 were closed during the weekend.

“With the epidemic of the coronavirus at the global level causing the main chains of cinemas to reduce their capacity and many international territories either closed partially or completely all the movie theaters, as well as the uncertainty of attending to spaces full, all the titles had a fall bigger than expected,” said Disney in a statement.

Here, we present the estimated sales of tickets from Friday to Sunday at the cinema of the united States and Canada, according to Comscore. Where they were available, it includes the figures at the international level.

1. “Onward”, $ 10.5 million (6.8 million international).

2. “I Still Believe”, to 9.5 million.

3. “Bloodshot”, 9.3 million ($13 million international)

4. “The Invisible Man”, 6 million (6.2 million at the international level).

5. “The Hunt”, 5.3 million (700,000 to the international level)

6. “Sonic the Hedgehog”, 2.6 million (2.9 million to the international level).

7. “The Way Back”, 2.4 million.

8. “The Call of the Wild”, 2.2 million (1.1 million international).

9. “Emma”, 1.4 million

10. “Bad Boys for Life”, a 1.1 million

Source: Excelsior