Ariana Grande defends Victoria Justice fans of Victoriuos

So ends Ariana Grande with the rumors of enmity with Victoria Justice…

Some days ago was the tenth anniversary of the Victorious, and the stars shared on their social networks amazing messages to celebrate, and they also live with their fans.

During the link, some fans recalled the time that Ariana and Victoria had differences when I recorded the series on Nickelodeon. As you may recall, the rumors of enmity between the stars began when Victoria said that Ariana was not the only talented in the series.

“She sings everything… and it’s a good thing because she has a beautiful voice, but it is amazing. She sings absolutely everything, it never stops“ Said Elizabeth Gillies during an interview with Popstar in 2010.

“I think that we ALL sing“: It was the unexpected intervention of Victory.

After a fan left in the comments of the transmission: “I think that we are ALL the best“, making reference to the publication, Ariana replied: “Shut the fuck up“.

With this conversation, Ariana makes it clear that his relationship with Victoria is on good terms and are good friends.

