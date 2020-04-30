Ariana Grande clarifies the rumours about her rivalry with Victoria Justice

The rivalry between Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice it was one of the rumors most controversial issues that circulated on social networks during the year 2010, as in various american media, claimed that both famous couldn’t fit in during the recordings of Victoriousprogram Nickelodeon where they were engaged.

The rumor began when a famous american magazine said that Victoria Justice he felt jealousy when he was asked to Liz Gillies, who was also his partner in the program, about what I thought about Ariana Grande and his enormous talent when they sing.

“She sings everything… and it is too much good in that because you have a beautiful voice, it’s amazing. Sings absolutely everything and never stops” were the words of Liz Gillies on Ariana Grande allegedly were made to feel jealous to Victoria Justice.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZLaINZFmew(/embed)

Ariana Grande defends Victoria Justice on Instagram

The years passed and Ariana Grande confessed in an interview that he participated in a project where it unfortunately had a negative experience as a member of the cast made him of bullying, that his fans felt that he was talking about Victoria Justice.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulf9jHewdPU(/embed)

Ariana Grande just ended all of y’all that kept digging at Victoria the Justice for all these year ���� I THINK DESERVED, GIVE HER A BREAK �� pic.twitter.com/TQzPeFCPqZ — �� (@ImABlinkBitch)

March 28, 2020

The rumors continued to grow to the view that Victoria Justice was the only member of the cast in not participating in those activities where Ariana Grande attended, up to now that the series has turned 10 and decided to feasting with a group video call where they were all present to talk about their experiences in the program.

Ariana Grande clarifies the rumours about her rivalry with Victoria Justice.



The meeting of the Victorious to 10 years of its premiere caused a great furor in the social networks, but not without those who wanted to remember the enmity between the singer with a “I believe that we are ALL the best” in reference to the interview that gave rise to this rumor, but no one expected Ariana Grande defended Victoria Justice, putting an end to their rivalry.

Photos: Instagram @arianagrande and Nickelodeon