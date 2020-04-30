After Katie Holmes, these actresses were going to play Rachel Dawes in ‘The Dark Knight’

The trilogy ‘The Dark Knight’ Christopher Nolan was one of the most important within the genre of superheroes, as it marked a before and an after in these big productions, but despite having a great success, had some setbacks such as a sudden change of cast, as the actress Katie Holmes he did not return for the second part, and these actresses were going to play Rachel Dawes before that Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The movie ‘Batman Begins’ came to the big screen in 2005 with a cast almost perfect, with actors of great stature like Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman and Katie Holmes, but the latter did not return for the sequel in 2008, according to his words, due to problems with his agenda, so Nolan had to find a replacement, choosing finally to Maggie Gyllenhaal.

But, before this actress, other actresses were going to play Rachel Dawes for ‘The Dark Knight’, since they were looking for an actress as experienced as the role he would play would be very important to the plot and these three names were on the list.

Rachel McAdams

This actress was the first choice for the role of Rachel, as it is an actress experienced in both dramatic films as comedies, who has been involved in productions such as ‘Mean girls’. ‘The NoteBook’ and more recently in the MCU in ‘Doctor Strange’.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Another of the actresses that were considered for this paper was Sarah Michelle Gellar, above all by its good performance in movies such as ‘Cruel Intentions’, ‘Scream 2’, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’in addition to her participation in the successful series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’.

Fisher Island

This actress was another option for replacing Katie Holmes, but his little experience up to that point was what was left out of the paper, for his greatest successes came in later with such films as ‘Definitely Maybe’, ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ and ‘Now You see Me’this latter, curiously enough, with Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine.

Despite these options, the role was in the actress Maggie Gyllenhaal to give life to Rachel Dawes, love interest of Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent which would be to both characters after falling at the hands of the Joker from Heath Ledger.