After being a star of Disney, the ex of Rob Kardashian were married, and wears a face unrecognizable

Adrienne Eliza Bailon is an american actress who rose to fame in 2003 when coprotagonizar the successful Disney Channel movie “The Cheetah Girls” along with Raven-Symoné, and where he also acted Belinda.

After the success of the film, the protagonists they released their debut album as a group; however, the group disbanded in 2008 to devote to their individual runs, and Adrienne temporarily abandoned the world of music to further her career as an actress.

In 2009, the young star led, together with Carlos Santos, the program “New afternoons, they on MTV”, which is aired from Monday to Friday in the united States.

During that time, the beautiful actress was in the eye of the hurricane to be girlfriend Rob Kardashianjust when the famous clan launched his reality show for channel E!.

After two years of relationship, the couple ended their courtship apparently because of infidelity of the actress, who recently cleaned up his name.

In one of the episodes of the reality show “Rob and Chyna”, the brother of Kim said that one of his girlfriends had cheated because he had “sexual relations with many different people.”

“Never I cheated on Rob. I just want to clarify that … I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can assure you that it was not me“ said the woman of 32 years old.

In march of this year, Bailon went out with her new boyfriend, Israel Houghton, a musician and a christian of 44 years and a few weeks ago they were married in Paris.

The singer-songwriter was married with Meleasa Houghton for 20 years and announced their divorce a month before you start to go out with Bailon.

However, what has caught the attention is so unrecognizable that looks the actress currently their curves are more prominent and her face also looks different.