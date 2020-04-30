‘Actress’ Zombieland 2′ would be interpreted by Rebecca Chambers in the reboot of ‘Resident Evil’

The movies of Resident Evil stars Milla Jovovich were never to the liking of the fans of the franchise from Capcom, in large part, due to the fact that not managed to convey the essence that captivated the fans, but the studio is thinking of another chance to the saga of zombies. For this reason considering Zoey Deutch in the reboot of ‘Resident Evil’ to give life to Rebecca Chambers.

The character of Rebecca Chambers is a young officer, which was presented in 1996 as a minor character in the first game of ‘Resident Evil’. In 2002, for his great popularity he received his opportunity to star in the prequel ‘Resident Evil Zero’. All this resume of the character seems to like to Sony for bringing to the big screen to star in the reboot of ‘Resident Evil’.

According to the sources of We Got This Covered, the study wants to see Zoey Deutch in the reboot of ‘Resident Evil’ giving life to Rebecca Chambers. The actress is best known for playing Madison in the movie 2019, ‘Zombieland 2’. But although the actress is at the top of favorite, the study still looking for more candidates.

What is surprising is that Abigail Breslin, (that is also related to the comic movies of zombies) sounds very hard to interpret Jill Valentine in this reboot. Not made anything official, but with the first news, it seems that all the fans are agree with this cast.

For the male side, the actors that have shown interest in the project are Brenton Thwaitethe star of the Titans, wants to personify Chris Redfield and Theo James is struggling to be Albert Wesker. What would be your cast ideal for the reboot of Resident Evil?