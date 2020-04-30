Accusations of infidelities in the relationship of Rob Kardashian with Adrienne Bailon

Rob Kardashian had disappeared from the networks; it is also no longer seen in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashian. And is apparently the brother of the Kardashian is the most reserved with his private life.

However, in the world of entertainment, there is nothing hidden. Today we will tell you the story of the love between Rob and his former spouse Adrienne Bailon.

Kardashian and Bailon began their relationship in September of 2007. For the moment, he was 20 years old and she 24.

Adrienne Bailon is an american actress, singer and songwriter american. He was part of the music group 3LW, which became the film The Cheetah Girls and its sequels, for the Disney Channel.

During the relationship, we saw the couple share their love and Bailon appeared in several of the chapters of the reality show of the Kardashian’s as the bride of the fourth brother Kardashian. However, not everything was the colour of roses. In one episode you could see Rob, after an argument, slapped Bailon front of his sister Khloé and her mother Kris.

After 2 years of relationship, in 2009, the couple split due to infidelity of Rob. Bailon found solace and support in the older sister of the clan, Kardashian, Kourtney, who also was going through one of her many break ups with Scott Disick.

As a symbol of “love”, Bailon and Rob tatuaron the name of each one in the body. In the case of Bailon, the actress was in her butt. However, 6 years later, removed it with laser.

Why wait so long? Therefore, it was considered to have found the right doctor to do it. “For me, getting a tattoo is painful, but I think that to live the last 6 years with the name of someone in your body is a little strange and even more painful…”, said the actress to the middle ExtraTV.

“I am excited… more than anything,” said Bailon. “I think I have waited enough time to have this officially out”, he added.

After being discovered with his infidelity, Rob Kardashian accused Bailon of being with many men during their relationship, a situation, which the singer denied.

Time after the actress regretted having made some decisions while she was with Rob, one of them was to have gone into the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashian, what Kim Kardashian he wrote in a tweet: “It’s funny how she says being a Kardashian smote his career, but the only reason why he has an article is because it speaks of a Kardashian”.

Currently, Adrienne is married to the singer Israel Houghtonwhile Rob is single and has a beautiful little girl called Dream.