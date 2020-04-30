A villain of the MCU would be interpreted to Jill Valentine in me reboot of ‘Resident Evil’

The franchise ‘Resident Evil’ starring Milla Jovovich came to an end and will be looking to give a start to this game on the big screen, because the prior did not follow the original plot and only he would take some characters or situations as a reference, but this new version will be more faithful to the original version and it seems to be an integral part of the MCU will be an important part, as Hannah-John-Kamen will be Jill Valentine in the reboot of ‘Resident Evil’.

The franchise of ‘Resident Evil’ came to the big screen in 2002 and took 6 movies, but these versions developed ideas of their own, far removed from the original version, even the character of Jill Valentine had two appearances as a minor character, something that did not please all the fans of the video game.

A recent report from the portal Illunerdi he said that Hannah John Kamen will be Jill Valentine in the reboot of ‘Resident Evil’, because they have approached the actress to provide the role of this member of the MCU, who played the villain Ghost in the movie ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ 2018.

Other actors that have been approached to join the cast of this new version are Brenton Thwaites for the role of Chris Redfield and Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, known for his roles Dick Grayson in the series of ‘Titans’ and Teresa in the franchise ‘Maze Runner’ respectively.

Until the time is unknown for some possible date of start of recording or release, but the script will be under the pen of Tony Giglio, furthermore, it will be directed by Johannes Roberts and will be distributed by Sony Pictures.