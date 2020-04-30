A reunion Disney musical will occur when the end of the quarantine

During a time of the end of the decade of the 90’s and early 2000, Disney Channel launched in the middle of a large amount of singers, actresses and actors, but also several musical groups. But despite enjoying a lot of popularity there are some that could not continue together. That’s why a meeting is always good for these and their fans, that’s why it has been revealed that after you pass the pandemic by the coronavirus, The Cheetah Girls will have a reunion.

The Cheetah Girls was a musical group created by Disney. They became known for participating in the 3 original movies Disney Channel: ‘The Cheetah Girls ‘Cheetah Girls 2’ and ‘The Cheetah Girls: One World’. The group consists of Raven-Symone, Kiely Williams, Adrienne Houghton and Sabrina Bryan.

In addition to having participated in three successful films, they released three studio albums, which had great success among their fans. Lto news that The Cheetah Girls will have a reunion. This was revealed by Raven-Symonewho in the promotion of his new single, been told that after the pandemic, will be held this meeting.

“I need to talk with the girls first because we need an answer. This can go sideways on many levels. Listen, I’m depressed with Adrienne Bailon Houghton, which is that Adrienne did not want to do, I’m depressed. I will work with Adrienne for the rest of my life. I love all your way”said Symone.

Given the meeting, Symone mentioned that later could happen to something with The Cheetah Girls, but the only condition she put is that they would have to all be involved, and only time will tell if that happens.