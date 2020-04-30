







The stars go for sustainable fashion and for re-use of ancient dress in the Oscars in 2020. Get to know who they were!





It seems that the example of Joaquin Phoenix -brilliant winner of the Oscar for best actor – has sunk in deeply between his colleagues and although the vast majority are not ready to wear the same outfit in all the red carpets of the awards season, as he did with his tuxedo Stella McCartneyyes , have tried to embrace a philosophy that is more sustainable in the face of this Sunday (which was very well received and replicated in the recent BAFTA-2020). For this reason, 6 famous used clothes sustainable, recycled, and reused during the academy awards 2020… Do you want to know who was it? Here’s what we have…

Both Elizabeth Banks as Jane Fonda decided to take advantage of, for example, garments that already had other events. The first pulled on a design that Badgley Mischka he had made in exclusive back in 2004 for the party that Vanity Fair is organized every year after the awards ceremony, after finding it occupied by chance at the bottom of the wardrobe while he organized his last move. And best of all is that he still feels like a glove.

The veteran interpreter of 82 years old, for his part, glared with a red dress Elie Saab with sequins and transparencies which had already been made for the Cannes Film Festival 2014.

Margot Robbie you have opted for a Chanel vintage with sweetheart neckline and flowing sleeves separated belonging to the collection of Haute Couture spring/summer of 1994, following the example of Gwyneth Paltrow, who last year went to the Emmy’s with a Valentino, 1962.

Kaitlyn Deverone of the protagonists of the film ‘Booksmart’ -known as ‘The night of the nerds’ in Latin america, and ‘Super Empollonas’ in Spain – they took all the trouble to explain why he had chosen a piece of Louis Vuitton your input in the Dolby theater of Los Angeles, highlighting the brand’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and embrace a process of production more respectful of the environment.

The Bond girl Léa Seydoux! also opted for the French house Louis Vuitton for that same reason, opting for a dress with a skirt structured in organic silk.

Another good example of how to take advantage of the resources at your fingertips with a bit of ingenuity, it has offered Saoirse Ronanwho insisted to use the material that I had left over from sewing her dress for the BAFTASthat had already been made with the discards of other items, to the top of the set of two-piece avant-garde wore last night.









