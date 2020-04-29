ZDFinfo, short-term program change / Mainz, 28. April 2020

Mainz (ots) –

Week 18/20

Wednesday 29.04.

Please start-time corrections note:

5.35 Of the cone to the rocket – The history of violence

Attack from ambush

Germany 2017

6.20 Of the cone to the rocket – The history of violence

Ranged weapons

Germany 2017

7.05 Of the cone to the rocket – The history of violence

Weapons for everyone

Germany 2017

7.50 From the cone to the rocket – The history of violence

Attack from the air

Germany 2017

8.33 Regularly for the latest news

today, Xpress

8.35 Of the cone to the rocket – The history of violence

Faster than the opponent

Germany 2017

( flow from 9.15 PM as planned).

Please start-time corrections note:

10.05 Indictment For Murder – The Case Of Pagenstecher

Germany 2016

10.50 The perfect crime – The murder of Bobby Franks

USA 2017

11.35 poison murderers on the track – the success story of forensic medicine

USA 2017

13.05 ZDF-History

The secret of the Viking warrior

Germany 2020

13.50 ZDF-History

Executioners, witches and vampires – the history of The Eerie

Germany 2017

14.20 Murder Acts Of The Middle Ages

Death of a poet

UK 2015

15.05 Murder Acts Of The Middle Ages

The end of king Edward II.

UK 2015

15.50 Murder Acts Of The Middle Ages

Intrigue to the throne of England

UK 2015

16.35 Murder Acts Of The Middle Ages

The Queen, her lover and his wife

UK 2015

17.20 Murder Acts Of The Middle Ages

Child murder in the Tower

UK 2015

18.05 Murder Acts Of The Middle Ages

The son of the Pope

UK 2015

( flow from 18.45 PM, as planned )

Please start-time corrections note:

20.55 castles – myth and truth

Solid Walls

Germany 2019

21.40 castles – myth and truth

The time of the knights

Germany 2019

22.25 castles – myth and truth

Bulwarks of Power

Germany 2019

23.10 castles – myth and truth

FORTS and cannons

Germany 2019

23.55 castles – monuments of Power

Conwy Castle

Great Britain 2012

0.40 today journal

1.10 the mystery of The Celts grabs

Germany 2019

1.55 Terra X

The Celts

Europe’s forgotten Power

Germany 2016

2.35 Terra X

The Celts

The battle for Gaul

Germany 2016

3.20 Terra X

The Celts

Rebellion of the Queen

Germany 2016

4.05 Apocalypse Egypt

The secret of the pyramid

The United Kingdom 2019

( flow from 4.45 PM as scheduled )

Week 19/20

Friday, 08.05.

Please program changes, and new start time note:

11.30 am The world of the Clans – crime, Power and honor

Germany 2020

“Bella Germania – The documentation of” not applicable

“ZDF-History: racism – a history of madness” at 12: 15 PM

not applicable

13.00 ZDF-History

Goddesses of the screen

Germany 2017

“Russian-German Tradition, freedom, frustration for” not applicable

13.30 ZDF-History

Nena, A German legend

Germany 2020

14.15 ZDF-History

Udo Jürgens – a life for music

Germany 2017

15.00 ZDF-History

The double life of Falco

Germany 2018

“Poor, old, looking for apartment not applicable” to 15.30

15.45 The true story of Madonna

Germany 2016

“Slaves of the road – wage dumping in the logistics industry” at 16: 15

Watch

16.30 The True Story of Angelina Jolie

USA 2019

“Poor rich Germany – pensioners in Need” at 16: 45, is omitted

17.15 The seven life of Elvis Presley

The United Kingdom 2019

“Poor despite work – Survive with low-wage” is omitted

“Like the last bum? – Homeless in Germany” at 18.00

not applicable

( flow from 18.45 as intended )

Press contact:

ZDF press and Information

Phone: +49-6131-70-12121

Original Content by: ZDFinfo, transmitted by news aktuell

Original message: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/105413/4583124