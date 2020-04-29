WWE 2K Battlegrounds announced

Instead of WWE 2K21 and 2K Games released this year ‘WWE 2K Battlegrounds’, an Arcade-style Game, developed by Saber Interactive.

According to 2K with WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a brand new WWE expected experience, which is Packed with dozens of familiar faces, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Steve Austin.

Playfully putting on a Arcade-style experience, the promises, on the one hand fun, on the other hand, but also the popular WWE Feel to it.

“We focus on Social, Pick-and-Play fun, but still with a lot of depth for those who want to engage in it. We want to make sure that the team of developers can create a great game that holds both the WWE 2K veterans as well as newcomers who want to climb for the first Time through the ropes and into the Ring.”

WWE 2K Battlegrounds, will be published this autumn.