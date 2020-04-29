Twitter: Arnold Schwarzenegger: Funny birthday video for donkey Lulu

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates with his ass Lulu’s birthday. Image: feature flash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com/spot on news

Ass Lulu is celebrating its birthday! And his master Arnold Schwarzenegger sings to him Serenade a fun birthday. Since dwarf pony of Whiskey can be jealous a little bit…

Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger (72, “Terminator – Dark Fate”) has for the first birthday of his ass Lulu something Special: a funny birthday Serenade on Twitter. The “Terminator” is seated at his table and sings fervently “Happy Birthday”, while the four-legged friend eats hastily a cake. “The candles are unnecessary,” says Schwarzenegger after his singing performance for that to Happen.

Dwarf pony Whiskey is jealous?

“Today you will be a year old, Lulu,” says the iconic actor, while Lulu preying on the last of the crumbs in his Hand. “Look at the jealous that just walked in” jokes Schwarzenegger. Shortly afterwards, the camera pans to the other side of the table, where appeared to be envious dwarf-pony of Whiskey observed in the scenario with big eyes suspicious.

Schwarzenegger lets his animals freely move about in the house. In the talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he said Recently, that they should roam everywhere, even the stairs would go up and down. Especially since the Corona-crisis-Lulu and Whiskey are always part of Schwarzenegger’s Postings. He himself wanted to encourage with the sweet animal videos to his Fans to remain at home.