Travis Scott’s epic Fortnite-the concert culminates in a record

Michael Rubach on 20.04.2020 – 20:03

UPDATE from the 20. April:

What Fans suspected for a while, has now been officially confirmed by Epic Games: Travis Scott graced the world of Fortnite. He goes within the Games and even on Tour. The musical Event is called “Astronomical”, and takes place between the 24. and 26. April instead. From the 21. April can complete Fortnite-players also special challenges. In the framework of the collaboration will be presented also a brand new Track from La Flame.

Fortnite on Twitter An other-worldly experience like nothing you’ve ever seen is coming April 23-25. Fortnite and Travis Scott Present: Astronomical. A one-of-a-kind musical journey featuring @trvisXX and the world premiere of a brand new track. Find out more: https://t.co/9VqySAPqAS

UPDATE of 19. April:

It is further evidence of a visit from Travis Scott in the Fortnite universe showed up. A purple star that plays with its Details of a suspect to an amusement Park, has been sighted. A virtual appearance of the Poster proteases also currently be found on the Fortnite Map.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter A better look at the Astro World currently high in the Sky! https://t.co/imRIzDJ1Uv

UPDATE of 18. March:

On Twitter the image of a Fortnite now has been-to spread Skins with great Similarity to Travis Scott. An official confirmation of a collaboration of the US-Stars with the popular Game, is still.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter This is MOST LIKELY the leaked Travis Scott skin, i’m still asking the source about where he found it.

Original message – – – from 21. February:

The second Season in the second Chapter of Fortnite has recently begun. In this case, the Game provides not only a new Battle Pass, and many new Features. Travis Scott seems to be in the thinking of Epic Games occurred. The source code suggests, the attentive User browses have.

Travis Scott in Fortnite: More than a Skin?

Last year, electro-Producer Marshmello already played a Gig within the game world. In addition, there were smaller Challenges and a couple of nice Gimmicks. What is the scope of the alleged Travis-Scott-collaborated, is open at that time. It could be simply that soon a Skin of Travis is available. The appeared Code indicates these rather cosmetic Move. In the past there was also a Skin of the Major to buy the Lazer.

Lucas7yoshi Leaks on Twitter BREAKING A Travis Scott cosmetic set was added in v12.00 This confirms some form of collaboration between him and Fortnite. Exact details are not clear but its safe to say its probably a skin and some other stuff (as it is a set)

Maybe La Flame, but also occurs in the footsteps of Marshmello and brings his futuristic Sound in the Fortnite universe. When and in what Form Epic Games, the Travis Feature rolls out, which is currently open. In the meantime, the Name of the US Stars is probably not in the Code to find. The Twitter User who has leaked the Info, sees this as confirmation that he has discovered something, what was not intended for the General public.

Lucas7yoshi Leaks on Twitter I cannot find any strings for just “Travis Scott” so chances are they are probably hidden under the Set_01 kinda names and putting the unaltered displayname was probably an accident as im sure some epic employee saw this tweet and was like “well shit

Travis Scott is considered to be a big Fan of the game. Along with Drake and Streaming-Star Ninja he broke in 2018, a Streaming record on Twitch.

Twitch record: Drake, Travis Scott & Ninja gamble Fortnite: Battle Royale

In the regions of a Gaming character, Travis moved in the last Migos-Video to “Give No Fxk”:

