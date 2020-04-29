This role Ryan Reynolds‘ new number 1 · KINO.de is

In an Interview, Ryan Reynolds talked about his upcoming movie “Free Guy” and explained what kind of feeling he wants to create in the audience while Watching the film.

As “Deadpool” with Ryan Reynolds broke give as the title of super mercenaries the fourth wall and made contact to the audience. In the “Free Guy” will he take also contact. However, not to the audience, but to the players from the real world. Because Reynolds is embodied here as a NPC by the name of Guy, a so-called Non-Player-Character (the Non-player character) that always follows a programmed pattern, without being aware of it. This will change one day and suddenly Guy finds himself, together with the Avatar Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer) is on the Mission to prevent the Shutdown of the Open-World online title of “Free City”.

Clearly, the 43-year-old canadian stands in quirky fabrics. Why he has decided, of all things, for “Free Guy,” he explained in an Interview with Total Film:

“I wanted to make something that I’ve seen just feels like the time Back to the future ‘for the very first Time. I wanted to enter to do something that has the feeling of being in a world of wish fulfillment and the possibilities – a world that is funny, but also real dangers and real a lot of heart in it.“

Above all things he wanted to conjure up with this Film the audience a big Grin on their faces when they leave the cinema after the movie.

Ryan Reynolds apparently had a lot of fun to “Free Guy”

He’s right: If you look at the cult film of Robert Zemeckis for the first Time, they float in front of a so many possibilities of how the storyline might unfold, while Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) by the Hill Valley wrong from 1955. And apparently, he wants to generate the same anticipation, when the moviegoers*on the inside “see the Free Guy” for the first Time 10. December 2020.

And, at least for Reynolds, his upcoming Sci-Fi action Comedy “Free Guy” is already better than “Deadpool,” as he let Twitter know:

“I love the ‘Free Guy’-the theme song from Total Film. Of all the films that I have ever made, this is my favorite movie. Just pure joy.“

And the pure joy he must also prepare the work together with Director Shawn Levy. Because the two have already made their next joint project, such as The Hollywood Reporter reported: a time travel adventure. In the Film Reynolds will travel through time into the past, to the help of his 13-year-old, I take advantage of. Together they meet their father, who is the same age as Reynolds. Originally, the project time, “Our Name Is Adam by the name,” and Tom Cruise in the main role. Under Levy and Reynolds, the Whole should certainly go a little more in the direction of Comedy.

