This is the underwear the actress sets

Many a raunchy Information occurs only to the Public, if the Stars speak to each other, as Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston for the American Interview Magazine. In this conversation, it was not only about new movies, and your learning history, but also about what the actress Jennifer Aniston is wearing underneath. And in fact, she let the covers fall from her Sweatshirt and Jeans, James Perse T-shirts to underwear. And is – according to its own statement – of the American brand Hanky Panky.

The underwear of Jennifer Aniston was already a frequent part of the public interest

Is there anything more Private than the underwear? Hardly. But Jennifer Aniston had to learn some years ago that that is how much she is actually in the Public domain. When a rotation of your underpants from your campers were on the Set, stolen, and then for a lot of money online sold. Since then, Jennifer Aniston is setting for your private things – including their underwear – an extra, dedicated security guard.