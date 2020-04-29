THIS AND THE – New for children

Greta warns

Since Corona is in the world, speaks hardly anyone about climate change. The environmental activist Greta Thunberg warns: “The climate crisis is also a direct threat, with consequences for us and for people in other Parts of the world.” The climate and the environment are more in Need. Greta Thunberg does not believe that the people regard climate change as the Corona-crisis – namely as a direct threat.

Cheap Oil

Suddenly the price of oil crashed. Oil is an important raw material, for example, for Benz. An expert explains what happened: “Actually, the price of oil is not decreased. Concerning the price for Oil delivery in the United States in the month of may.” The delivery was cheaper, because less Oil is used. “That’s why no one wanted to decrease the supply of oil.” Your price decreased.

