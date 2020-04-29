It is amazing how you can watch US Superstar The Weeknd is currently fast to Grow. The canadian Singer is in America for his acclaimed first Mixtape in 2011 at the very top.

However, in the past few months, Abel Tesfaye has broken the boundaries of your own hype and to its 30. Birthday in a total work of art.

With After Hours has The Weeknd in Mar a an Album that reaches a new Quality. To the delight of the music industry, the Singer is still suitable for mass production and for weeks in the Charts at number one. The Corona-crisis drfte fr many North Americans with strobe light-stay Hits, such as Blinding Lights connected.

It is quite simple really: the exception States exception need music. To laugh like in the Video Blinding Lights, as The Weeknd at the beginning with the Joker-esker despair and blood-smeared Teeth, before the ominous Tones of a deregulated world.

The Singer is wavering on the abandoned streets of Las Vegas. The Song speeds up with a 80s synth Beat, and then Tesfayes a high, distinctive clear R&B singing voice. The trend of clothes he has exchanged these days against an eccentric red jacket, the look of it can be like a character from Ocean’s Eleven.

A career as a Superstar seemed to be not fr Tesfaye too likely, as he was in 1990 in Toronto as the son of thiopischer immigrants was born. The early school leavers had an addiction to drugs, his father he hardly knew, as he said in 2015 the Rolling Stone: I’m sure he is a great guy. I never judged about him. He abused me, he was not an alcoholic, he was not an asshole. Not only was he easy since.

In the music of the Young, whose penchant for Michael Jackson exudes, even today, through his music, something that made him special. His first Songs diffused quickly from Toronto out, suddenly Tesfaye was asked. However, requests fr Interviews he refused to initially basic in addition to the – all the nhrte a mysterious Aura. What, at the time, few knew: It was also about self-doubt. Tesfaye frchtete, not eloquent enough to be. The young man tried with crossword puzzles, to expand his vocabulary.

In spite of his Shyness, it came to the collaboration with Beyonce, Kanye West, Drake, Ed Sheeran and Daft Punk, the success was not from fr The Weeknd. If not everywhere: During After Hours in the United States is in the music otherwise feeble Corona time in weeks, the unbeaten number 1, and also in more than ten other Countries, the Charts anfhrte, it was enough in Germany, so far, only rank 5.

After Hours sounds more Mature than his three pre-Vikings, the Album, told with an unusual openness of the lowlands of the music, life and the shadow sides dsterer drug killed. I’ve been long enough alone, maybe You can show me how to love, sings Tesfaye. And in snow child: 16 I have prayed, if not, I let my wrist bleed. The magazine Variety and other US media celebrated his Storytelling.

The Weeknds milestone is an excellently-produced crowd-pleaser, no question. But it is also a demanding cross-section of R&B and Rap, with a driving Bssen to complex Beats, eingngigen Keyboard – and synth-Sounds in the styles of the 80s. After nearly ten years in the Business, Abel Tesfaye has reached new Spheres and allows deeper look into his inner life.

You could hear the vulnerability in music before, he said the magazine Variety. But there was a protective shield, as a “Fuck You” towards the world. And now I’m very happy to let the world know that I can be.