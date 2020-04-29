The first drive-in cinema in Ulm, Germany on the roof of the Blautal-Center – New-Ulm / Ulm

So cinema visitors can enjoy in spite of the Corona-limitations a Film outside of their own four walls, have done various Ulm-based company and a drive-in movie organised. How to run.

A drive-in movie it was in Ulm never. Now it’s supposed to be, but to the extent that: it is Realized the concept of the Blautal Center in Ulm, the Xinedome, the restaurateurs, Michael Freudenberg, and Oliver Loser, and the Ulm local radio DONAU 3 FM. After a structural engineer, the city of Ulm and the technicians have given their “Go”, starts the Ulm’s drive-in movie on 30. April with the German Blockbuster “Nightlife” with Elyas M’barek.

Cinema feeling for the viewers

“We will make large parts of the Center of the roof as the available surface area, and ski runs are perfectly regulated,” explains Guido Reuter from Blautalcenter Ulm. “The canvas is incredible 12 times 6 meters large, since everyone will have a feeling really very good movies.”

Sound for the Film comes from the car radio

The tone of the Film comes simply from the radio, explains the DANUBE 3 FM managing Director Carl Heinz Like: “We have to be all of our good wires to glow the land media authorities, in order to get quickly an FM frequency.” DANUBE of 3 FM Director Stephan Huber, added: “most of The vehicles nowadays with more than 10 boxes, Dolby Digital, and sound processors of the highest class equipped – the eyes and ears of experience.”

Supply by Ulmer restaurateurs

For the physical Well-being, the two Ulm Gastronome Michael Freudenberg and Oliver Loser to worry about. “Everyone gets directly at the entrance, a snack pack with Popcorn, Chips, sweet Snacks and soft drinks,” Loose explains Oliver. This snack package is already included in cinema ticket price. Later it will also be Pizza and other warm Snacks. “We are thrilled with what we have achieved here in such a short time together,” says Michael Freudenberg.

Movies of the first two drive-in weeks

Julia Uchtmann from the Xinedome Ulm explains what should be shown in the first two weeks of the drive-in cinemas for films: “We have decided for the first week for a mixture of Oscar-winning Topfilmen such as ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘the Joker’ and the current German blockbusters such as ‘The kangaroo-Chronicles’ and ‘Nightlife’ with Elyas M’Barek. In the second week, with two Will Smith movies, Gemini Man and Bad Boys for Life, the latest Disney Film Onward, and the Horror-Hit Countdown more. “

Per car for a maximum of two adults

Per car for a maximum of two adults and up to two children up to 14 years sit may. Every day there will be a presentation starting at 21 PM, later in summer, from 21:30. Already 90 minutes before the film starts, the surface is opened to traffic.