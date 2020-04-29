Sneakerhead Willy in the Interview: “The sneaker industry feeling of missing something fine”

It was the middle of the high phase of the Corona-crisis, as we have set ourselves with Willy, one of the most well-known Sneaker Influencer of Germany, around a virtual table. A perfect time to discuss a possible deceleration in the industry – because it seems that the wheel in the Drops and Kollabs just now, much faster spin than ever before. In addition, the 30-year-old Sneakerhead from Leipzig tells us in the Interview how it will go, in his opinion, with the brand Yeezy and which Sneaker is probably the hottest Release of the year will be. (Also interesting: The watch of the Stars: Joshua Jackson, Virgil Abloh, Drake & co.)

GQ: You can say in good conscience that you have done your passion into a profession. Tell me… How did it come about?

Willy: I’m originally from a small town in Thuringia. When my older brother started to play Basketball, I have something of his influence. He was also, I got my first Pair of Sneakers get a leaked Pair of “Jordan-Taxi”. Because of this, my Passion became aroused and I started as a Teenager, to wear Sneakers and Streetwear. What was, in fact, but it is also often difficult.

Why is it difficult?

If you were playing in a small town extrovert, to get you looks and fall. At the most formative memory is probably when I’m in a black velour track suit by Sean John in school. (laughs) Eventually, I moved to Berlin and I pursued the issue further. That’s when I realized quickly that my Blog, more and more Brands to me are received.

How many Sneakers do you own?

So my Maximum time is 650 a Couple. But it’s been in the course of my move from Berlin to Leipzig is somewhat reduced. Currently I have 150 Pairs and will also have a healthy Rotation. Means: If I buy a new Shoe, you must go to an age.

And how many of the sneakers you are wearing in your everyday life?

Almost all of the shoes I own, I wear also – even the valuable. There are really only three, four Pairs in my collection, since I own them, in the carton. Since it is a small pension. In the Moment when you wear them for the first Time, lose a lot of value. Comparable with a new car from the dealership.

What’s the largest rarity you have?

So my most valuable and rare Sneaker, a Nike Dunk SB “What the Dunk” is. There was the Dunk, again and again in various collaborations with Brands and stores. And the “What the Dunk” is an amalgamation of virtually all of the Kollabs, the the Dunk. There are, I believe in the 60 different inspirations and Designs on the Shoe, which is why he looks like a little Frankenstein. After I bought it, had suddenly Kylie Jenner this Shoe on a Instagram Post and the Sneaker is again increased extremely in value. My Shoe size is currently traded for 8,000-10,000 euros.

What dream Sneaker is at the top of your Wishlist?

Many people find the Shoe Yes ugly – I would not want to wear the also – but I would LIKE very very much like a “Nike Air”, the self-lacing sneakers from “Back to the future”. Get it but it is super difficult and it costs a minimum of 20,000 to 30,000 euros.

Yeezys are absolutely become Mainstream. Continue the triumphal March of the Sneakers, or it is getting boring?

Actually, you can be glad that the state is the way he is now. Earlier all complained that it was almost impossible for a Couple to get. According to Kanye’s statement, “Yeezys all in all”, it is now a matter of fact, anyone can buy a Yeezy when he wants to. I think also good: The Silhouette and the brand just work – and you will be in 20 years(Read here: Obama, DiCaprio, Kutcher, Jackman – Why all the Stars are wearing the same Sneaker)

But it will not slow too much?

Clearly, meanwhile, new Colorways of the “350 V2 Yes weekly” out – and of course, the Shoe is not as exclusive as before. But in that also regular updates of new models to be launched, kept the Hype alive.

Do you think that the “350 V2” will eventually reach such a huge cult status as a “Stan Smith”, “Superstar” or the “Air Max”?

The will show up. It is certain that the first Yeezys are the shoes, especially the first one in the color Turtledove – to Legend. The was very limited is now traded for over 1,000 euros, and will remain so in the future the people in the memory.

As long as people spend more of their money, nothing will change – it will be even faster.

How do you see currently, the development of the Sneaker Business in Corona times? How should it go further?

I thought Yes at first, by Corona everything would be slowed down a bit. But it feels like it has become even more. The fact that all the Stores have closed, is currently being sold each limited-edition Shoe online. Thus more prospective customers will come to a Shoe that will not be able to get many of them had not. I would like to see from big Brands like Adidas and Nike, to do something for good purposes. For example, a Top-sneakers to bring out and to donate the proceeds. The sneaker industry feeling of missing something fine.

Do you think we need on the sneaker market slowing down?

Now, it is still reasonably healthy. But the period of time between the limited Releases is getting smaller and smaller. In the meantime you are buying a rare Sneaker and three days later, the next Shoe of the same Brand, the all want to come. This used to be a maximum of one model per month. I’m sure that the market is eventually saturated. As the market and the Brands to respond, is yet to be seen. But as long as people spend more of their money, nothing will change – it will be even faster.

How do you feel about the issue of Fakes?

I have known and know people in my environment, which is to say, you are in the mood for a certain Look, but don’t have the money. I would not want to play the moral high ground, but you can always place close to only again that it’s just not the same to wear Fakes. And it is also not in order to support this market.

How bad is the professional Resell the market of the Fake industry is affected?

The Fakes are unfortunately is always better. And it is no secret that many of the counterfeits are manufactured in the same factory as the originals. In addition, there are a few people that have Expertise that you can certainly distinguish an Original from a Fake. All the better that there are platforms such as StockX, because you can exclude it completely, to accidentally get a Fake. And other Resellers are insanely careful. Well-known people have to lose a reputation and it’s pretty in the money. Because sooner or later always comes out. The biggest risk is effective in the case of eBay & co.

Where do you buy the loved one in your Sneakers?

StockX, alone because of the large selection. But also in the different sneaker stores in Germany. I’ll let me but there is nothing of which to give. As my independence is just too precious.

When I started this year in January my invitation for the Louis Vuitton Show by Virgil Abloh – a grey watch have posted, it took an hour and I had a ton of requests from users who wanted to buy them from me…

I hope you didn’t do it!

No, no, no. She hangs with me in the kitchen. But why is that people are so keen on these Gadgets that actually have nothing to do with the actual fashion? As I see in you, you have a whole shelf full of unusual Supreme-Pieces.

It is expected of brands of certain products – and then, when suddenly something totally unexpected comes, it is only right to have it. The more unusual the Piece, the higher the Resell price is. But of course, that in some degree are also products career in brand worlds. These Gadgets are usually much cheaper than the actual products of the label.

Back to Sneakers. What are your five favorite models are?

Nike Air Jordan 1, Yeezy 700 V3, Nike SB Dunk, Nike x Sacai LD Waffle… and Converse Chucks in my opinion the best everyday Shoe.

What Drop are you looking forward to the most?

Definitely the Ben&Jerry’s Nike SB Dunk “Chunky Dunky”. This is the craziest Shoe that I have in the last five years seen. If he really comes, as he is to see on the first images, of the Sneaker is really the epitome of a perfect Kollab.