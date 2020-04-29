Russian TV presenter with statements about domestic violence for scandal

Source: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With questionable Statements about domestic violence trusted the Russian TV presenter and singer Regina Todorenko caused a scandal. She explained in an Interview that women who are victims of violence, should look for the fault first in ourselves.

On the basis of their statements to the Russian edition of Glamour magazine and ran up to her now, also, the title of “woman of the year 2019”.

“Have you considered, why you beating your husband?”

The Russian TV-presenter and singer Regina Todorenko is currently the subject of intense criticism. Reason for this is an Interview on the YouTube channel People talk TV was published. Therein Todorenko speaks on the topic domestic violence. They explained that women who are victims of domestic violence, may be to blame. “Have you thought about why you feel the beating of your man? What you have not done so, he beats you?“ so about a statement the 29-Year-old.

Presenter apologizes for statements on domestic violence

The statements made by Todorenko in the Interview, there was a big scandal. So you reaped from your followers a huge Shitstom in the network. They also lost several advertising contracts. And also the Russian edition of fashion magazine Glamour reported after the release of the controversial Videos. As a result of their statements, the magazine of the presenter recognized your title as a “woman of the year”, the Glamour your 2019 awarded, again. “Any kind of violence, including Bullying, is unacceptable,” stated the company via Instagram his decision-making. Regina Todorenko has, in the meantime, for your Comments with a Instagram-Video sorry. So, you have chosen a wrong use of language on domestic violence.