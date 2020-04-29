Patriots commit two potential successor for Tom Brady

After they had decided to Draft a new Quarterback, the New England Patriots are now probably a two potential successor for Tom Brady signed a contract.

As several US media reported the most successful NFL Team of the last decade, agreed with the football Brian Lewerke and J’mar Smith is learning on cooperation. Lewerke comes from Michigan State University, Smith last played for Louisiana Tech in College. Together with the already, a year ago committed to Jarrett Stidham and returnees Brian Hoyer, the Patriots have now a total of four Quarterbacks on the roster.

Brady played in the last 20 years for the Club and caught up with the Pats six Times the Super Bowl, more than any other Quarterback in NFL history. He moved a few weeks ago to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Position of playmaker is the most important thing in American Football is.