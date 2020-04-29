Italian Investor plans new formula-E Team

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Provided that all of the current formula-E-Teams to survive the corona of a crisis, might welcome the electric racing series after next season (2021/22), an additional Team, so that the size of the starting field to 26 cars would grow. Because Gianfranco Pizzuto, an Italian Investor on the market of electric vehicles, has concrete plans for a Team of their own.

© Gianfranco Pizzuto Design design to the potential of the formula E-Team of Gianfranco Pizzuto Zoom

“We are officially launching today our formula E project. The aim of the participation in the season in 2021 or 2022, depending on how quickly we can Finance is,” let Pizzuto on Monday in the social network LinkedIn said. On this occasion, he revealed in addition to a Design draft of the car (photo) that he had contacted another “electric crazy”: Mark Lander of IMECAR electronics, a battery manufacturer based in Turkey.

In addition to the Logos of the Scuderia E, one of Pizzuto self-founded company, is to see the design draft, among other things, the Logo of Breitling to. In the case of the watch manufacturer, is a long-time supporter of the brand Bentley. But it is distancing itself from the project. As a spokesman for the company’s Bentley to ‘Motorsport-Total.com’ clearly, you are involved in any way.

Pizzuto describes itself as “EV pioneer”, so to speak, as a pioneer in the market of electric cars. Years ago, he was on the financing of one of the world’s first Plug-in hybrid involved: the Fisker Karma. Hollywood Star Leonardo DiCaprio was at the time involved, before the company Fisker went in the year 2014 broke. It was bought by Richard Li, a billionaire from Hong Kong, up.

With regard to the financing of the formula-E project of castelpizzuto can contact those interested directly at him. “If you have any interest to participate and support, please contact me”, so the message of the Italian Investors on LinkedIn.