Helene Fischer: Donald Trump outs himself as a Helene Fan! Behind it

US President, Donald Trump is a Video of Helene Fischer. Image: Nicole Glass Photography / Shutterstock.com/spot on news

Helene Fischer has millions of loyal Fans – apparently the US President, Donald Trump is one of the admirers of the blonde blow goddess. On Twitter, Trump shared an excerpt from the “Helene Fischer Show” and made his enthusiasm to the public.

More than 16 millions of records sold can’t lie: Helene Fischer is a real Superstar of the German Schlager scene. The blonde singer, who had to recently cancel first Comeback concerts after a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, is for music fans and also internationally. After all, Helene Fischer sang with artists such as Robbie Williams or Luis Fonsi in a duet.

Apparently, Helene Fischer, but also in the highest circles of admirers, as now shows. No Less a figure than U.S. President Donald Trump (73) has Video on his Twitter page divided, shows the German entertainer Helene Fischer (35, “heart quake”), together with the child star Celine Tam (12). The girl from Hong Kong participated in 2017 in the US casting show “America’s Got Talent”.

The Video excerpt is from the “Helene Fischer Show” from the year 2017the two sing the Song “You Raise Me Up”. Not only the Studio audience, so it is reflected in the applause, the Song is fantastic, even the US President, Trump, the spine-tingling duet “is great!”

Donald Trump was apparently become by the canadian-American singer Kaya Jones (35) at the Video carefully. They had shared the fishing-Tam-duel earlier on its Twitter page, “because all of us should feel today encouraged,” wrote the musician to do so. How much is the small Celine Tam means to Sing, how wide your Repertoire is and what famous Superstar Fans she has, including the namesake, Celine Dion (52), of which you can on your Instagram page convince.

“You Raise Me Up” (Dt. “You encourage me”) is a pop song by Rolf Lovland and Brendan Graham from the year 2001, the has been covered many times. One of the most famous versions comes from Josh Groban (2004), the British Band “Boyzone” interpreted the title already.

