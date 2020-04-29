Hard Sci-Fi series for Netflix: Furious Trailer for Snowpiercer

As a cotton worm, the train glides through the white snow wave. We see the snow piercer in the Trailer for the series from a bird’s perspective. From the Vastness of the world’s Antarctic, we zoom in to the Tight turn into the heart of the class struggle.

The Science-Fiction series, Snowpiercer starts next month on Netflix. The second Trailer for the Dystopia a true to the claustrophobic Setting of the story takes place in a (not-so) distant future, in year 2031. The second Trailer you can at the top of the Player to see.

Snowpiercer is a high-quality Science-Fiction-replenishment for Netflix

Snowpiercer is the optimum fabric for Netflix. Users of the provider love Science Fiction and this series stands in a row with a hard Genre films such as The shaft, but also with dystopia series like the Hunger Games to compare where to do it at the end of the struggle for social justice and the oppression of groups.

The earth is in Snowpiercer is a block of icethe social distribution of the struggles come to a head in a train non-stop through the desert of Snow rest. From the impoverished rear Parts of the sheet metal bead resistance. Yes, the Story is you right to be known for: Oscar-winner, Joon-ho Bong (Parasite) filmed the Graphic Novel already in 2014

The resistance is led in the series of Daveed Digs, taking over the role of Chris Evans from the movie. At the top of the train and thus the company Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), whose role in the Tilda Swinton is remembered.

Weekly new episodes and more: when does Snowpiercer on Netflix?

In the range preview for the may 2020, Netflix announced that the TBS series will be on view in Germany for the streaming service – but not as usual in one fell swoop. Netflix sticks to the weekly rhythm of the supplier. That is, you must always wait a few days to the new episode.

The first episode comes on the 17th. May in the USA, we can expect a launch later in the day, wherein the synchronization is delayed on German might.

Podcast for Sci-Fi Fans: The best Sci-Fi series for Netflix

In the new episode stream flurry – also in the case of Spotify – Andrea, Esther, and Max recommend the best Sci-Fi series on Netflix and see if the fresh 2. Season Altered Carbon is part of:

2 years ago, Altered Carbon, started on Netflix with the 1. Season and surprised with the extraordinary Science-Fiction, which we talk about in the Podcast in detail. The 2. Season, however, has to contend with some problems.

