“Evil Dead”-Director Fede Álvarez has staged the Zombie horror film “16 States”

Jane Levy in Evil Dead (2013) © Sony Pictures

Source: Deadline

Somehow I have the suspicion that the pandemic and virus movies will be celebrating in the next few years to make a Comeback in the cinema. Just a feeling…

One of them is 16 States be the fourth work of Director Fede Alvarez. Alvarez distinguished himself with his debut Evil Dead seven years ago, as a new Horror-Director talent. This reputation he cemented three years later with his highly suspenseful horror Thriller Don’t Breathe. Unfortunately, all good things were not three, because to be Lisbeth-Salander-Film Conspiracy was, at best, mediocrity and went without a whimper under.

With 16 States he returns again to the Genre in which he has already proven to be successful. In the movie it is about a Zombie pandemic in the United States and a mother trying to reach her family during the outbreak of the zombie virus. The script of echoes I Am Legend with Will Smith have. In my review of the Film by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra from the authors Bad Santa and Directors of Crazy, Stupid, Lovealready last year, but the current events in the world, made it suddenly very attractive. Lionsgate won the bidding war against other Studios and is 16 States produce.

Only recently, another working with Director Fede Alvarez was announced, which was described as “Shining in the White house” (a documentary maybe?). Which of the two movies will be filmed is unclear.

In addition, Alvarez has two other horror projects as a producer on the program. One of them is the Sequel to Don’t Breathewhose screenplay he has co-written again. The Director will this time take on Rodo Sayagues, the Co-author of the two films. Actually, should Don’t Beathe 2 already this month, will be rotated, but it did not come naturally.

In addition, Álvarez produced the new Texas-Chainsaw-MassacreFilm production company Legendary. Is staged by the Irish Newcomer Duo Ryan and Andy Tohill (The Dig).

