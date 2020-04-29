Dwayne Johnson secret recipe in Corona-crisis

The Corona-Isolation does not necessarily have a positive impact on any marriage. In the case of Wrestling Star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson but. The many time together with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and the two daughters have done well, told the actor to “Instagram”. Especially in the first two weeks of Isolation, he and his wife were also in the time sniping at each other, but now he feels that the quarantine had a very positive effect on his relationship and his marriage.

On the patience of his wife, he said: “We don’t try each other to condemn. She is the Best!“ If he was in a bad mood, go to him and his wife to get out of the way so he could reflect in peace and quiet. And then shared Laughter help very much. After the reconciliation, both would work to get more babies, joked the actor. To his Fans and directed Johnson said: “I’m telling you this to show you that we all do the same thing by. Now is the time to try to give his Best. If you’re not good at Communicating – I haven’t been myself for a long time, then the time to learn it now.“

Dwayne Johnson plays also a role in Taylor swift’s music video for “The Man”.

Photo: (c) Michael Sherer / PR Photos