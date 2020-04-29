“Don’t take my name”

In an open letter, published via Instagram, is Claudia Norberg is now a big request at their Exes, Michael Wendler and his new girlfriend, and now fiancée, Laura Müller.

Because as Claudia says in her Statement, don’t want to, that Laura takes after the wedding, the name of her husband. It is, in fact, her birth name.

Claudia Norberg’s scared for her family name

As in the case of Michael Wendler and his Laura recently romantic engagement occurred, hover the two are currently in the seventh heaven. His Ex-wife Claudia Norberg seems to be about the upcoming wedding of the couple, however, a little worried. Why, said she, now in an open letter Instagramthat was directed at their Exes and his fiancee. The 49-stated Years in your Statement, you don’t want tothat Michael is his last name Norberg, whom he adopted in 2009 after the joint wedding with Claudia, now also to Laura Müller. “I have to wear the name of responsibility, and I am, it is my family guilty, to prevent it, the Name will be transferred to a non-blood related Person“ writes Norberg in your letter.

“I’m not asking you to do it”

In her Statement, Claudia Norberg is also clear words to her Ex-husband. “You, dear Michael, you know how important this is to my mother and my brother. My parents have always helped us.” The 49-Year-old is reported also to have had the singer always has a good relationship with your mother. According to information, whether it is for Claudia inconceivable, Laura Müller, the name of your family supporte. “Thus, I ask you, out of morals and respect and decency in my entire family and my late father, the namesake,, not to do it“, finished the former partner of Michael Wendler finally, your Statement. Neither Michael Wendler, yet Laura Müller expressed so far, to the letter. Whether the singer of the request of his Ex-will comply with a woman, therefore remains to be seen.