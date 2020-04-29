Davies is an exercise in Bavarian: “I am’s, because Phonzie”

29. April 2020, At 04:45



Munich (dpa) Newcomer Alphonso Davies (19) from FC Bayern Munich is working on his language skills: “When I came here, it was not easy for me. But the Team, the club and the people have made it easy for me to me here in Munich to settle in.”





Working on his Bavarian-knowledge: Alphonso Davies from FC Bayern Munich.

“My English is getting better and better,” said the canadian, who was invited to a tasting in Bavarian. “I have learned: I, am’s, because Phonzie.”

The Young professional, whose contract was recently extended until 2025, the Munich-based shooting star of the season. For the current left-backs in the world star Lionel Messi was once a model, now he wants to be, one for “young people”. “I want to give you the Message that you need to be yourself. Everything is easier with a Smile on the face,” said Davies, since January of 2019 at the German football champion under contract.

After Davies had last reported on his interest in the actor career, he was questioned now, according to his preferences in this Genre. The footballer prefers Action and Comedy movies favorite actor, he named Idris Elba and “The Rock”. Elba and former Wrestler Dwayne Johnson were last seen together in the action movie “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” to.