Culture, in spite of Corona in Demmin: Instead Demminer art night there is classical music for the home-use

Demmin.

For the past 15 years, the art night is an integral part of the Demminer cultural calendar, and has developed into a real visitor magnet. For 2020, the organizers had again a lot to think of in order to offer the guests at several locations in the city centre, a varied cultural program with many hands-on activities. However, due to the Corona pandemic, today in the streets unfortunately, there is no hustle and Bustle, but rather a gaping Void Lord. Lifted but not pushed the same. “We fully expect that in the coming year, a night of art, can take place”, – assured the Chairman of the art and culture Association, Ronny Szabó.

An advertised concert will highlight it, however – albeit in a different Form. Because the musicians of the Dresdner Residenz orchestra, the should play tonight in the St. Bartholomaei Church “The Four seasons” by Vivaldi, recorded her concert exclusively for the Demminer in a smaller occupation in the Zwinger of Dresden. The Link to the Video is now available on the home page of the Hanseatic city of Demmin to. “We want to bring to the people so that at least a piece of normality in the domestic living room and, of course, the musicians support that may not currently occur,” said the Demminer Allianz General representative Jens Otto, the sponsors of the virtual event, together with the Allianz cultural Foundation and the art and cultural Association.

Inspired by Lady Gaga’s idea

The idea to move the concert at short notice on the Internet is rather come to happen to be concluded, as he says himself. “I saw last weekend, the Lady Gaga co-organised the One-World-Together-at-Home-music festival, with artists from all over the world via live stream from home occurred. I found the action totally super and had immediately in mind, that this variant also allows for the original cancelled concert use,“ says Jens Otto.

Those who today look at any time of Vivaldi’s “Four seasons” on the website of the city, still rely on it. “The Video will definitely be at least a month available – naturally for free”, promises Ronny Szabó. At the latest, in the next year, the Demminer the to got 16. Art night will be able to experience the Dresden residence orchestra, under the direction of Professor Igor Malinovsky also live in the Church, the plans of the art and culture Association.