Bloody cult film now on Amazon Prime

He maintains the perfect

Facade. An extremely neat Appearance, is an unprecedented physical Fitness and

a respectable Job as a Broker on Wall Street. A chic Apartment

with enough space for all the expensive Designer clothes, a pretty fiancee

and on top of that, an attractive mistress.

The Christian Bale

played Patrick Bateman seems to be living the American dream, if there

not his little secret would be: In him an American Psycho slumbers. In Clear Text:

He is a sick serial killerwith vanity, a penchant for perfection and

to the Sounds of Phil Collins, Huey Lewis and the News or other icons of the

80s his victims dismembered.

American Psycho as a subversive, feminist Film

The Director and script writer

Mary Harron has made from the book of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis

Turn of the Millennium, a feature film created, the the concepts of Masculinity and the

Capitalism in the Modern on a astute way to the top

drives and images a by the look funny staged violence to

The brain will be burned.

American Psycho was according to Marry

Harron and Co-screenwriter Guinevere Turner as a subversive, feminist

Film planned by a whole range of iconic scenes the toxic

Masculinity underpinned. Just think of the business card scene, in the

Bateman and his colleagues in a competition about the biggest status symbol

fight by comparing your business cards or to Christian bale’s famous

notorious walk with the chain saw.

Leonardo DiCaprio as American

Psycho

The Batman was the Star not

the first choice for the role of the murderous capitalists. At least not if

it would have gone to Lionsgate. Because the Studio originally wanted Leonardo DiCaprio for the principal role, especially after the Mega-success of Titanic as a

Cash magnet, and an interest in the role shown had introduced.

Mary Harron, however, on

Christian Bale as the main actor, and then left the production. As

Replacement took Oliver Stone on the Director’s chair, but after a short time

also since left themselves Leonardo DiCaprio of the project distanced.

Finally, Marry Haron was

your favorite cast members returned, the we as of today on Amazon

Prime on the side of Stars such as Jared Leto, Justin Theroux and Reese Witherspoon at his murder funny in American Psycho may admire.

