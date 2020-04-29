Beyoncé donates six million dollars in the Corona-fight

The American musician has donated six million dollars to charitable organizations during the Corona-crisis, particularly people with mental problems to the side. On its Website, the singer wrote on her Foundation ‘BeyGood’: “BeyGood recognizes the immense mental, personal and health burden that weighs on the shoulders of the indispensable workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.” Especially a group have still disadvantages: “In our large cities, African-Americans represented Occupations, a disproportionately large share of the labour force in these essential and you will need mental support and care, including Tests and medical services, food and food supplies, both during and after the crisis.”

Recently, the world star Britney Spears had referred to the singer as her role model. The ‘Toxic’singer had “urged her Instagram followers to be mean” to her – only because she has made several similar photos to your account. Reason: she wants to show, how your own self-esteem has improved. You stated that you would “post whatever you want”, even if that means that you are “loads three times in the same Outfit” pictures of high. The Star said that she “will do this and @Beyonce take notice, because [you] is FLAWLESS [i.e. error-free]” and was referring to beyoncé’s Hit of 2013.