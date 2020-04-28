World number 3 Dominic Thiem takes the Training in Austria

Dominic Thiem, number 3 in the world, says that the Training was taken at the beginning of this week in Austria, after the government had allowed the tennis players, the Training to resume while the guidelines have been maintained for social distancing.

Thiem started his Training on Tuesday in Vienna Alt Erlaa, his new base. Thiem moved his training base from Südstadt to Alt-Erlaa in Vienna, where he trained with the Austrian players, Denis Novak, Sebastian Ofner and Yuri Rodionov in the Better Tennis centre.

The investment in Alt-Erlaa has 13 clay courts in the open. A hard court is situated in a hall in Traiskirchen. The Austrian says: “I would like to stay for at least the next two or three years there.

I wonder if I could make in the medium term, to a hard court Outdoors. I want to place it so that you have a good Basis for professionals. “Thiems Manager Herwig Straka has talked with APA and said that they are not for the time being exercise the full extent.

“It is nothing Spectacular. A slower Start. In any case, we welcome this scheme, which gives the Top players the opportunity to go back to work. “Thiems father Wolfgang, who directs the Training for the group of Austrian players, says: “The difficulty is now to have a goal, because it is not clear when it will go on.

You will need to do it, so you train once and then maybe two weeks of nothing to do. You can’t train until the end of the year, and you can’t play games. “Wolfgang Thiem says he is also very interested in Dominic in the tournament take part, proposed by Serena Williams ‘coach Patrick Mouratoglou at the Mouratoglou tennis camp, and would not be surprised if the entire season would be canceled in 2020.

“I think the American Tour is not going to work, this is my feeling. There are so many questions. I can imagine that there will be anything this year – I would be very surprised.

If the things in Europe back to something more agile, you can surely think of something. I don’t think there will be games, but perhaps you will create a regional tournament series, for which there is no ATP points. ”