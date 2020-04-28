Without’s not the point: society needs culture | NDR.de

Status: 25.04.2020 At 13:57

NDR Kultur

by Christiane Peitz

No exhibitions, and no concerts, no plays, and no operas – at least not on stage and with people in the room: The cultural life is largely paralyzed and will remain so for the foreseeable future. The art captured in the Corona a pandemic, although the network, where new platforms to find your audience. But so spontaneous and beautiful all of these activities are also: Are you really a replacement for the Look of a real painting, for the devil himself to Perform a piece for the meeting with an author at a literary evening? Hardly. The culture is lacking, also for an understanding of the society about their present and their future.

The empty hall has become the emblem of those days. A couple of spirit concerts it was before the hard Lockdown since the culture takes place, at least not analog. The stage of the season is finished, so it was decided in many States. Phil harmonies to remain, in the case of cinemas and Clubs, it looks a little better. First museums and galleries can open again in may, under strict Hygiene and safety requirements. The biggest part of the culture, however, there is a long dry spell focus. The “new normal” with strict contact restrictions and without major events will still be far from over.

Festivals, Open Air concerts, theatre, all firsts for the time being a thing of the past. Berlin’s culture Senator Klaus Lederer said these days, you don’t need clairvoyant abilities to assume that we will experience in the autumn, not a full orchestra in the ditch of an Opera house or a concert stage. Lower Saxony’s culture Minister, Björn Thümler is concerned, the audience could sit, perhaps, with the Mouth guard in the hall. For singer and actor that is not an Option.

Without’s not the point: society needs culture

NDR Kultur

Thoughts at the time

Not that nothing more would be due to Virus-pandemic: The drive-in cinema is experiencing a Revival, the Federal network Agency has been awarded since March, more than 40 broadcasting frequencies for it. The Bavarian state Opera presented in their streamed Monday chamber concerts, but also ballet numbers, Pas-de-deux‘ with the dancers, who are also in real life a Couple of. The actor Edin Hasanovic moderated on Friday the German film award as a TV Gala, to the course presenters and Lola switched-winners. And the Gütersloh Theater shows in the network, the 30-minutes-to-second piece of “Corona”, a tragicomic neighborhood romance among the conditions of the quarantine. Even more: In Hamburg is advertising for the month of may, the first Non-Festival, a virtual solidarity Event No one under the Hashtag”. All with make”.

Lots of ideas, lots of commitment, lots of creativity. And still: hard Outlook. The culture is shrinking in the long time to the micro occupation, to the basement Gig, to the living room theater? Whether it’s Solo video performance, the Live activity of the Berliner Philharmoniker in the Digital Concert Hall or the global pop Concert “One World. Together at Home” with Lady Gaga, the Stones and Elton John: So fantastic all the digital replacement initiatives may be, however much you nourish the longing for what can not, for the time being be held. What is sorely lacking is the real gathering of many people, the physical proximity to the art. Bruckner-symphonies and the choir chants are not allowed, as well as the theatre’s kiss live on stage, only canned. Romeo and Juliet over many months, solely as a recording from earlier years, and otherwise, of Shakespeare’s tragedies take place only with a Meter and a half distance? Rockstars without a bath in the crowd? One-hour concert breaks, due to the toilet queue? As the head cinema is failing itself.

The system relevance of the culture

“Culture is vital that we remember very clearly,” says state Minister of Culture Monika Grütters. The CDU politician emphasized, Corona will not change anything to the fact that Germany is a cultural nation, with its internationally unique in the theatre landscape and the diverse differentiated scene of highly subsidised houses to the free groups.

The system relevance of the culture to be just two make. For one, the Director Edgar Reitz, who was awarded the Lola-Gala the honorary award of the German film Academy puts it, because “we are social beings, and this state of higher mood in the society with the other”. This higher mood: it gives you the feeling to experience something Great, it solves a different Touched-from a different intensity, a different happiness, than it would be alone. The arts are the power plants of the feelings, of perception, of knowledge, and these plants need the real space, with the exception of literature perhaps. Therefore, people have built arenas and stadiums, churches and temple of the muses.