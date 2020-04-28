A few weeks after the final judgment against the media Mogul, The case of Harvey Weinstein appears with “Untouchable -” a documentary that provides a shocking glimpse behind the Scenes of Hollywood

Film Facts: “Untouchable – The Case Harvey Weinstein” Releasedate: DVD, Stream

FSK: 12

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 98 Min.

Camera: Neil Harvey, Amza Moglan, Patrick Smith

Music: Anne Nikitin

Director: Ursula Macfarlane

With: Erika Rosenbaum, Nannette Klatt, Ken Auletta, Ronan Farrow, Jack Lechner, Caitlin Dulany

OT: Untouchable (UK, 2019)

24. February 2020 was spoken media Mogul and film producer Harvey Weinstein as a result of a several months lasting process for sexual crimes in Parts of guilty. 11. March was set by the sentence: 23 years to life in prison. At the time of sentencing 67-year-old Ex-Boss of the success-drenched Weinstein Company free would be in order at the earliest 90 years in prison. But even that is unlikely. Soon to be Weinstein in Los Angeles will have to answer again because of sexual offences before a court. A fair punishment considering the heinous crime that ended in October 2017 for the first time in the New York Times and the New Yorker to the Public. For decades, Weinstein committed acts of sexual harassment, assault and rape of countless women, including Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosanna Arquette.

The latter appears in Ursula MacFarlane’s documentary, “Untouchable  The case of Harvey Weinstein,” in which she spoke with countless Victims and witnesses and the events, as a result, both chronologically as well as equally emotional as it is factually files. Oscar-winner Simon Chin (“Searching for Sugar Man”) stand Macfarlane as a producer to the side.

What really happened

For decades the Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. He could create Stars, but also careers to destroy. That he forgave spheres roll against sexual favors, was always an open secret. Until 2017, was publicly, and with what brutality he was forced to aspiring Actresses, big Stars and employees to satisfy him. The man who had been considered for a long time as untouchable, was now countless accusations of sexual harassment, abuse and rape exposed. More and more women have dared to tell their harrowing stories and sparked the global Me-Too movement, which affected all industries.

Although in “Untouchable  The case of Harvey Weinstein,” from the beginning, the victims are the focus, it is striking how relatively fair the documentation with Weinstein even goes to court. It sounds like a bigot at the first Moment, but in retrospect, sense: Macfarlane does not want to finally give the many Victims and witnesses a voice, but also a piece of far fathom how it could ever come to such a scandal has, after all, lasts for several decades. To understand this, one has to deal inevitably with the creative Tartar, and thus the influence of wine stone movies to the Hollywood landscape have taken. As a result, The case Harvey Weinstein’s “Untouchable ” it is also a illustrative example of how one separates the art from the artist. Even some of the victims to identify within the documentation Tartar ingenuity and creative dexterity that have made it to such a Hollywood size.

However, with the success of the Power, and with Power finally, the sanctity came from. The according to “Untouchable” – titled Film illustrates this Over-the-Top Position of wine stone even with some of the original recordings; sometimes with, sometimes without image. And every Time, when you ask the audience why these records of a journalist threatening or anpöbelnden Harvey Weinstein until now were made Public, provides the documentary on the foot the answer is: Because the media had much to be very afraid of the consequences that would probably follow, as soon as you mess with Weinstein.

With great Power comes great abuse arose

The heart of the film, the background reports of the parties, or price are less ceremonies, rather than the single sale of victim chic. In addition to Rosanna Arquette as probably the best-known Interviewee in “Untouchable” are, among other things, the Actresses Paz de la Huerta (“Enter the Void”), Caitlin Dulany (“Winter’s Tale”), as well as a variety of professional companions, and in particular from the Miramax-times, wine-stone, and to answer questions. Your description does not provide just a glimpse of how Weinstein has taken advantage of its Power in the many women compared to, respectively, how he acted physically against the victim. At least as interesting are the remarks of all those who have known of the early accusations against Weinstein are working together, then, but more with him.

A former Miramax employee, summarizes this situation as follows: I’m going to make my life the accusations, to have my friend Harvey Weinstein presented.  it is the System Harvey Weinstein shows in all of its expression, showing, in the case of pure physical abuse that is still far from finished.

In a filing, Voice-Over, Director Ursula Macfarlane (“One Deadly Weekend in America to waive”) probably would. You don’t need him. Instead, you can your interview partners, shots of journalists, as well as old interview snippets of Hollywood stars (such as Gwyneth Paltrow, the dissuaded once on the red carpet of a movie premiere in front of the camera to follow as a young actress ever a party invitation from Harvey Weinstein) the Happening comment. That this is done with a stressed objectivity, although the topic of sexual abuse is a highly emotional, makes “Inviolable  The case Harvey Weinstein” to the same shares, the more informative but again all the more nightmarish. In the of many women in a decidedly sober cure, included meetings with Harvey Weinstein is also reflected those very same Routine, with the help of the producer, its abuse has taken place.

Only a few of the women, even behind their protective facade look. Then it will be really uncomfortable. Then the victim to let their Victim of being and give insights into the consequences of such acts. A not unimportant aspect, of the shows, what has left a harrowing legacy of a man who has played with the Dreams of young women, and you could destroy with a snap, provided they wanted not to dance to his tune. At the end of the “Untouchable” no one will have to ask the question, why the women have not previously said anything.

Conclusion

“Untouchable  The case of Harvey Weinstein,” the many Victims of the former media Mogul, a voice and portrays to the same shares, the What, the How and the Why  in this case: Why did it come to this? A calm, but not less important documentary about the dark side of Hollywood.

“Untouchable  The case of Harvey Weinstein,” is now available on DVD and Stream available.

