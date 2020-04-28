Uma Thurman is 50: Miss “Pulp Fiction” – culture

By dpa 28. April, 2020 – 09:42 PM

Quentin Tarantino’s violence orgies “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” made them known. However, with 50 Uma Thurman can look back on three decades of Hollywood with all its facets.



8 images

All the best to 50. Birthday, Uma Thurman! Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Los Angeles/New York – often Uma post Thurman on Instagram Glamour Shots of appearances, Cover of Fashion magazines or photos of your life in New York City. But the mother of three children, is also in the midst of a lonely nature, with your children on the beach or the dog in the forest. A good week before your 50. Birthday, it is the view from the cottage, snow-covered trees. “Sleeping spring and hope,” commented the scene with a heart Emoji. You feel with your fellow human beings. “Together, we will persevere,” wrote Thurman at the end of March to a picture of a native American Prayer to figs.

Your birthday, you celebrate on the 29. April, in the middle of the Corona pandemic that has hit their home state of New York difficult. “Stay Home”regulations and keep a safe distance to a big Feast naught. A request for Thurmans spokeswoman, as the Star of the day will commit, remained without the answer.

Unforgettable Twist

A great appearance in the black evening dress was the actress in January at the “National Board of Review”-Gala in New York, when she presented Quentin Tarantino the best Director prize for his Film “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”. “In addition to my parents and to my children you were the greatest influence on my life,” paid tribute to the cult Director.





With the blood-soaked Gangster Farce “Pulp Fiction” made Tarantino in 1994, the young actress famous overnight. With a black pageboy, and from wicked view, instead of blond elegance, will Thurman, Mia Wallace, wife of a crime boss. Unforgettable: the twist dance of Mia and the contract killer Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and MIA’s Comeback after a Heroin Overdose. The iconic appearance brought in Thurman, just 24 years old, the first and only Oscar nomination.

Ruthless “Black Mamba”

Almost ten years later, Tarantino reiterated his Muse for the two-part revenge Saga “Kill Bill” in front of the camera. In the Orgy of Violence Thurman plays the professional assassin and ruthless bride is “Black Mamba”, who takes revenge after a massacre at her wedding to old rivals and your Ex-Boss (David Carradine).

The violence in Thurmans success of the movies is in stark contrast to their family character. It gets its name from a Hindu goddess. Her father, Robert Thurman, is a well-known Buddhism Professor. The family spent time in the Indian of Uttarakhand, where she also visited the Dalai Lama. Her mother Nena of contemporary art, of German-Swedish origin, made in the late 1950s as a top model in New York career, then turned to but spiritual tasks.

As her mother Uma was discovered young as a photo model, but as a Teenager she appeared in front of the camera. In the Drama “Dangerous liaisons” (1988) to the intrigues of the French nobility, she is seduced by Vicomte de Valmont (John Malkovich). In “Henry & June” (1990) an erotic triangle relationship, she plays the wife of the writer Henry Miller.

Angry, cheated, killed

Thurman has left no Genre. In the superhero movie “Batman & Robin” (1997), it was the female villain “Poison Ivy”, in the romantic Comedy “coffee whispers” (2005) is meeting up with Meryl Streep as a therapist, in the “Accidentally married” (2008) for a relationship counselor.

At the Berlinale 2012, she presented Co-Star Robert Pattinson in the costume drama “Bel Ami”. Two years later, Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac celebrated there”, with Thurman as a scorned wife, his first in Germany. With the controversial Director also directed the Horror-Thriller “The House That Jack Built” (2018) a serial killer (Matt Dillon). Thurman needs to think first up, as she gets into his car.

With 22 years Thurman has already had her first marriage with the twelve-year-older British Gary Oldman behind. During the filming of the Science-Fiction Thriller “Gattaca” (1997) she met her second husband, Ethan Hawke,. They married a year later, in 2004, it came to a break. Son Levon is 18, daughter, Maya, an aspiring actress, 21 years old. With 42 years, Thurman was the third Time mother. Daughter Luna came from your relationship with the financier Arpad Busson.

Victim of cream of Tartar

Two years ago, Thurman went with allegations against the producer Harvey Weinstein to the Public. The “New York Times” reported about sexual Assault in a London Hotel, which, according to their joint Film “Pulp Fiction” (1994) playing. Ladies such as Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mira Sorvino have accused Weinstein aggression and intimidation. This had triggered the global #MeToo-debate on abuse. Weinstein had been found in the spring in New York for rape and sexual assault and sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

Even before your 50. Birthday Thurman has the next role in the bag. In March, the video streaming service Apple TV+ the new drama series “Suspicion” he declared. In the Thriller she is playing a prominent business woman whose 21-year-old son is kidnapped from a New York Hotel.

8 pictures – Click through to our photo gallery