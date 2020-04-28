Title Marvel-carnage · KINO.de

“Venom”Fans will unfortunately have to wait a few more months until the theatrical release. The official title makes the right mood for a visit to the cinema.

Now, it has taken so Sony Pictures’ ambitious sequel to 2018er-hit movie “Venom”: Instead of 1. October 2020, the anti-hero strip is now in the United States 25. June 2021 in the cinema to start – a whopping eight months later, as Variety reported.

The Studio had already moved the start dates of three other blockbusters-to-rear. In the same cinematic universe as the “Venom” Film “Morbius” will start instead at 6. August 2020 now only at 18. March 2021. “Ghostbusters: the Legacy” runs until 4. March 2021 and also the video game adaptation “Uncharted” with Spider-Man-roles, actor Tom Holland, and Mark Wahlberg in the main only on 7. October 2021 launched in the cinemas. Here is the list of all concerned is in movies.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”: the title reveals the new enemy

“Venom” is a played mostly by the great success in China, the second most important cinema market in the world, worldwide, around 855 million dollars. That a sequel would follow, was so clear. And Andy Serkis was responsible for the Film now has an official title: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”.

That sounds almost as if the Studio would have gespoilert directly with the title of the next against a player of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), and Venom. But only almost, because in the Post-Credits scene from “Venom” was Woody Harrelson as a psychopathic serial killer Cletus Kasady was introduced. Fans of Marvel Comics know, Kasady is the host of the symbiote Carnage, his character is a descendent of Venom.

“Let There Be Carnage” is roughly translated as “Let’s start the carnage”. And that is exactly what you can expect as an inclined Fan. Already the “Venom” had not the least through the “love-hate” relationship between journalists Brock and the symbiote Venom, a rather cheerful mood, which was enhanced by the spectacular and over-the-top bombastic fights only. With Harrelsons Kasady/Carnage Combo, one must not expect more of the same. Clearly, the “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” don’t be ashamed to receive the Silly with open arms. Another “Dark Knight” wanted to aim for the makers but also never.

And maybe it could come down to the Cameo appearance of Spider-Mans. Tom Holland had been often emphasized in the past that he was interested in. And the to experience the would also, as Carnage in the Comics can often only be defeated by Venom and Spider-Man together.

