Tic-Tac-Toe: a singer of the 90s-Stars gone – Desperate search

They were one of the most successful Bands of the 90s: Tic-Tac-Toe. However, one of the singers is missing. Fans are desperately in search of her.

In the case of Tic-Tac-Toe there was Comeback -Plans for the year 2020.

there was -Plans for the year 2020. However, as a Duo, because Lee is missing.

Fans have Social MediaProfiles for search your created.

Update of 28. April 2020: The 90s-Revival is still in full swing. Even if the appropriate parties are not able to take place due to the Corona-crisis*, so of blare and Fans at home still (or again) Songs Britney Spears, She has or Whigfield through the four walls. The rush to the Backstreet BoysConcerts – the Munich Show, for example, was sold out within minutes – in the year 2019, the enthusiasm for the old gassenhauer shows.

The girl band Tic-Tac-Toe in the year 2007. Where is Lee (R)? © dpa

Only Tic-Tac-Toe it has become quiet. In 2019 there was a great Comeback plans, a Tour was planned for 2020 (see original article below). Concrete data but were never known. The appearances would have already as a Duo Jazzy (see Video above) and Ricky need to take place. Because Of Lee alias Liane Claudia Wiegelmann each track is missing. For more than ten years ago, there was no public appearance of the now 45-Year-old more. At that time, she worked in the ticket booth of the Cologne zoo and stand at the Markus Lanz show in the TV answer.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TBLpDWbCvU(/embed)

Fans have even made a desperate Search call to the network. Both Twitter as well as Facebook set up a profile. “We are looking for Liane Claudia Wiegelmann alias LEE of Tic-Tac-Toe….however, as a friend and as a human being….help us please,“ it says.

In January, a Fan believed to have a discovery in Instagram* made – but the delivery probably into the Void. Clearly, that is not THE Liane Wiegelmann.

The search will continue to bring no success, ecial a follower. “I think they just want to enjoy your life outside, whether you indulged in.” However, a small message or a photo – that would be the many old Fans of Tic-Tac-Toe certainly.

Also, the Band t. A. T. u. was one of the Stars of the Nineties – a singer is not now recognise. You already know Inka Bause with long hair? The photo stunned many.

Comeback of Tic-Tac-Toe – Disappearance of a singer raises questions

Our article of 27. September 2019:

Munich – it’s legendary, and many remained in my memory: the separation of The formerly most successful girl band in Germany in front of the cameras. After the Jazzy (aka Marlene Victoria Tackenberg), Ricky (Ricarda Nonyem Priscilla Wältken) and Lee (Liane Claudia Wiegelmann) at a press conference so divided, that a member left the Band, it was quiet around the three.

Comeback of Tic-Tac-Toe: Who’s in?

Now, there is good news for all Fans: The Agency “MPM Music” announces on its Website a Comeback of the iconic 90’s Band. “At the present time is still to be determined whether all three of the Original members of the band are at the Start, or whether a new member is going to make the Band complete,” it says. The enigmatic Lee alias Liane Claudia Wiegelmann seems to be for years lost.

The last Time you saw them in Public, as she was sitting in the TV Show Markus Lanz, how Bild.de reported (Paid content). This is now more than ten years. At that time, Lee worked in the ticket booth of the Cologne zoo. Since then, there seems to be no trace of the 45-Year-old. According to rumors, you could are in England. In the past, Reality would have to Shows such as “Big Brothers” or “I’m a celebrity get me out of here” tried to contact the former singer. Unsuccessful.

Comeback of Tic-Tac-Toe: Where is Lee?

When you try a Reunion in 2005, only the two remaining members of the band Jazzy, and Ricky were there. According to the Image the Agency, which announced the Comeback of the Band, also with organizers of the ‘ 90s Parties involved. In this program also, of course, Tic-Tac-Toe would fit well in.

Jazzy to Image: “It is right that our booking Agency MPM Music is on my Management and me, whether we can imagine to go in the course of the’ 90s boom, back to the stage. I immediately found exciting, and I am immediately in the process. MPM, then has to feel for the organisers and there was a huge response, with probably no one would have expected. This enormous Feedback has beaten high waves that we run over just in the planning and we now need to put the cart before the horse. Ricky is still in the process of Deliberation’ whether you and Lee, we have both since ten years have not seen and we don’t know where she is. For me, it would be simply a dream with a Tic-Tac-Toe in 2020, to be back on the stage.“

Whether you call it Tic Tac Toe are so really next year again together on the stage, remains to be seen.

