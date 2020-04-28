This is really behind the well-known slimming method

You’re on the search for a new slimming method? We have set ourselves a little closer with the Dukan diet apart and tell you what is hidden behind it…

Currently, many of us in the self-isolation, and spend most days at home. Small walks and regular shopping are the only reasons why we still go out. Of course this Situation makes us even more accessible to the frozen pizza and other finished goods. After all, these are prepared faster than a homemade meal. Also, the closure of the fitness studios has made our weekly sports sessions in a dash through the bill. Of course, we are not giving up completely on exercise, but try it with the Jogging in the forest or Home Workouts in your everyday install. While we are on the subject of Fitness a lot under control, we must be on the subject of nutrition is still something grasped under the arms, the bikini figure is not a dream, but a reality. For this reason, we have taken a look at the Dukan diet, to the celebrities and well-known faces such as Jennifer Lopez, Duchess Kate or Gisele Bündchen for a slim figure set. What is it with this slimming method, which you have to follow, and whether she is healthy, we can tell now.

The Dukan diet works

The Dukan diet is not an Innovation. It was created by nutritionist Dr. Pierre Dukan in France in the ‘ 70s to life. Since the swear to many celebrities and Stars on this method to keep your dream figure in the long term. The Abnehmkur is divided into four phases. So if you want to bring also using this diet, the pounds to melt, you should stick to the following rules.

First is the attack phase. This takes five to ten days and in this period, you are allowed to mainly take only lean foods, you. This means that fish, poultry (without fat prepared) or low-fat dairy products may like to are on your dining plan. By using this diet you will lose weight faster and your muscles will not be degraded anyway. Do without you should on alcohol, fat, vegetables, fruit, and sugar in General. Then it is time for the strengthening phaseyou should you as long as there are, until you have your target weight is reached. In this time frame still vegetables to be added to your existing Routine. This means, you switch daily between the protein phase from step one and the vegetable phase from step two. But Caution: Only certain Veggies are permitted, which contain little sugar. These include mushrooms, asparagus, spinach, Zucchini, varieties of lettuce and green beans are.

It continues with the consolidation phase. Here it comes to keeping the achieved weight and to stay as far away as possible from a yo-yo effect. Now you have to remain particularly disciplined. This works by you continue to eat the proteins and vegetables from the first two phases. Add to that a daily Serving of fruits and carbohydrate-rich meals. You’ve been through these steps, you’re come to the fourth and last point: the stabilization phase. Once a week you put on a high protein diet, while you to the rest of the six days to the third Phase-rich test. Your breastfeeding cravings, you should should also a day, three tablespoons of oat bran put. For a long-term result, you should put also, of course, at least once a week sports and drink plenty of water.

How healthy is this weight loss method?

The Dukan diet is effective, but is also in the criticism. Due to the resignation of many of the vegetables and fruits are valuable substances that are absent from our body. Also the fat reduced dairy products are in great quantity due to their additives are not beneficial for our organism. Dr. Pierre Dukan, the inventor of the diet, argued with the statement that effective drugs have side effects. Who wants to make yourself a picture of this diet, can the book by Dr. Dukan, “The Dukan diet” to buy for about 10 Euro.

