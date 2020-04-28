This diet of Jennifer Lopez keeps you young and slim

Top in shape with 50? Is not a myth, as Jennifer Lopez demonstrates. And the Best part? The diet of the singer is not impossible, but is based instead on a healthy diet and the right Balance between reason and Desire. Each of us can, therefore, pave also way ahead of the 50 – and the way for a strong, lean body that carries us through life.

Lose weight like Jennifer Lopez: With this diet, the 50-Year-old young and slim

Even if it is in a Home Office just is proven to be more difficult to keep his weight – because the way to the refrigerator are so short and we have to move more and eat and at the same time less – we can even come up with a Minimum of discipline on the diet of Jennifer Lopez approach. Unlike Crash diets and calorie waiver of the nutrition oriented way of J. Lo in a balanced diet.

1. Jennifer Lopez drinks a lot of water

Actually, both on and off of diets and weight-loss Try important: drink enough. Because it is only when the body gets enough liquid, it can fully function. In addition to a stimulated metabolism and the detoxifying, “due to be flushed,” effect of water, it also ensures that our cells are supplied with moisture, so the skin taut and healthy looks. The Life Coach by Jennifer Lopez, Dodd Romero, reveals the US Weekly: Jennifer Lopez drinking a Minimum of seven glasses a day. Depending on the size, body weight and activity, you should drink at least two litres a day.

2. Fruit and vegetables dominate the diet of Jennifer Lopez

It is not a big diet-secret, and yet it is many of us hard to remember when losing weight: fruits and vegetables is the key to a balanced diet – and, in turn, makes you slim and leads to your dream weight. Half of each meal should be of vegetables and with a full-fledged, complex carbohydrates or proteins are replenished there. Jennifer Lopez to the loud PeopleMagazine prefers to put on broccoli, Zucchini, bell peppers and green cabbage. The singer is mindful of regional Bio-quality to eat as clean.

3. Ready-made meals? Not in the case of J. Lo!

The clean diet approach already suggests it: Jennifer Lopez dispensed with ready-made meals. A oven pizza, but also ready-made vegetable pans come in a clear on the dish, such as Chips, because such ready-made meals often contain a lot of sugar and other unhealthy additives. Only in the case of protein powder Jennifer Lopez makes an exception: the singer supports your muscle building in addition to the healthy Input from lean meat and fish, and healthy fats from nuts and co.

4. Jennifer Lopez holds also in the Restaurant of your principles

The guarantee of a healthy diet the easiest to maintain? Is to cook it yourself. However, sometimes the Date comes-Night or a night out with the Girlfriends in between. This is not to say, however, that Jennifer Lopez then throws all their principles over Board – this makes it difficult namely in the long term, to remain in the home consistently. The Hello Magazine Jennifer Lopez betrayed: “most Restaurants have healthy meals, which is why I choose the things on the card that fit my Lifestyle. I eat salad or fish with vegetables and make sure I drink during the meal is sufficient“.

5. Balance is key – even for Jennifer Lopez

Also, this rule helps to follow in the long term, a healthy diet, and you should treat yourself to something. Because then the Request can not be non-fault in the first place is so large that it puts on a weak night, a whole load of Junk Food on the plate. “I’m still eating some of the food that I love so much, but in moderation. I forbid me anything,“ over explained to Jennifer Lopez People. The protects against the bad Conscience is in its very own way is unhealthy and prevents hunger attacks. The favorite of Jennifer Lopez and her Partner Alex Rodriguez betrayed? Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. Nice to see that even Superstars are just humans.