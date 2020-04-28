This book recommends that you quarantine

The ‘Havana’-interpreter spends her time in quarantine, especially with the read of your favorite book. On Instagram, she recommended her Fans now is the book ‘Untamed’ by Glennon Doyle: “It is, as you would speak to my soul. Because this Chapter, in which she talks about how your 20s is spent, to feel like there anywhere these perfect people who wakes up every day and be self-confident and great, and calm feel and so, as life would be easy. I have the feeling that I’d have gone that way, as I would tackle the life is somehow wrong, because it felt hard.” And she describes: “I feel scared and sad and overwhelmed and unimpressed and confused and scared and uncertain and dark and happy and confident, and energetic. (…) When things feel hard, then this does not mean that you do it wrong, it means that you do it right. It means that one is alive.”