There are now Mouth guard of Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber & co.

Of the total proceeds will go to Corona’s relief Fund, the support of the Corona-crisis affected musicians.

In many countries, including Austriais the Wearing of Mouth protection in public transport or in supermarkets, in the meantime, duty. Thus, the demand for a suitable mouth and nose increased protection – the offer ranges from expensive designer pieces to simple medical disposable masks.

The Charity Initiative of the Merchandising arm of “Bravado” in the Universal Music The Group now has masks with the Logos of musicians such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande or The Weeknd on the market, such as “Papermag“reported. The masks are washable and reusable – on the side of the provider “We’ve Got You Covered“it is, however, made it clear that it is neither medical masks, to so-called “Personal Protective Equipment”. To avoid “doubt, the use of face masks made of cloth will not protect against COVID-19”, – said on the Website.



