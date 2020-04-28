The Weeknd is growing beyond themselves

No musician is in crisis hotter than Abel Tesfaye alias The Weeknd. With his new Album, the Canadians staged as a work of art.

Superstar in the strobe light

New York (Reuters) – It is amazing how you can watch US Superstar The Weeknd is currently fast to Grow. The canadian singer is in America for his acclaimed first Mixtape in 2011 at the very top.

However, in the past few months, Abel Tesfaye has broken the boundaries of your own hype and to its 30. Birthday in a total work of art.

With “After Hours” has The Weeknd brought in March, an Album that reaches a new level of quality. To the delight of the music industry, the singer is still suitable for mass production and for weeks in the Charts at number one. The Corona-crisis is likely to remain for many North Americans, with the strobe light Hits, such as “Blinding Lights” is connected.

It is quite simple really: the exception States exception need music. To laugh like in the Video for “Blinding Lights”, as The Weeknd at the beginning with the Joker-esker despair and blood-smeared teeth, before the calamitous sounds of a deregulated world.

The singer is wavering on the abandoned streets of Las Vegas. The Song speeds up with a 80s synth Beat, and then Tesfayes a high, distinctive clear R&B singing voice. The trend of clothes has he exchanged these days against an eccentric red jacket that makes him look like a character from “Ocean’s Eleven”.

A career as a Superstar seemed to be for Tesfaye not too likely, as he was born in 1990 in Toronto as the son of Ethiopian immigrants. The early school leavers had an addiction to drugs, his father he hardly knew, as he said in 2015, the “Rolling Stone”: “I’m sure he is a great guy. I never judged him. He abused me, he was not an alcoholic, he was not an asshole. He was not only just because.”

In the music of the Young, whose preference for Michael Jackson exudes, even today, through his music, something that made him special. His first Songs diffused quickly from Toronto, out, suddenly, Tesfaye was asked. However, requests for Interviews, he refused at first in principle – all of which fuelled a mysterious Aura. What, at the time, few knew: It was also about self-doubt. Tesfaye was afraid, not eloquent enough to be. The young man tried with crossword puzzles, to expand his vocabulary.

In spite of his Shyness, it came to the collaboration with Beyonce, Kanye West, Drake, Ed Sheeran and Daft Punk, the success was not long in coming for The Weeknd. If not everywhere: While “After Hours” in the United States in the music otherwise feeble Corona time in weeks, the unbeaten number 1, and also in more than ten other countries, the Charts say, it was enough in Germany, so far, only rank 5.

“After Hours” sounds more Mature than its three predecessors, the Album is told with an unusual openness of the lowlands of the music, life and the shadow of gloomy drug nights. “I’ve been long enough alone, maybe You can show me how to love” sings Tesfaye. And in the “snow child”: “at 16, I’ve been praying, if not, I let my wrist bleed.” The magazine “Variety” and other U.S. media celebrated his Storytelling.

The Weeknds milestone is an excellently-produced crowd-pleaser, no question. But it is also a demanding cross-section of R&B and Rap, with a driving bass to create complex Beats, catchy Keyboard and synth Sounds in the style of the 80s. After almost ten years in business, Abel Tesfaye has reached new heights and deeper than ever before into his inner life.

“You could hear the vulnerability in music already,” he told the magazine “Variety”. “But there was a protective shield, as a “Fuck You” to the world. And now I’m very happy to let the world know that I can be.”