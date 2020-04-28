The Stars make your home to the Runway





“Pillow Challenge” and more

In times of Coronavirus pandemic, the fashion world seems at first glance to stand still. Not so many Stars. You can use the self-isolation in order to explore a fashionable new way. In the social media Challenges, where Halle Berry, Karolina Kurkova and co. with flying colours pile up currently.

“Pillow Challenge”: Everything other than sleepy

A pillow and a belt, it needs to be in the “Pillow Challenge” to participate. Oscar-winner Halle Berry (53, “Cat Woman”), and the Czech Supermodel Karolina Kurkova (36) prior to make it. Just a large pillow vertically in front of the torso place, and with a belt at the waist strap. Finished the quite sizable Look, combined of two celebrity ladies with a big hat and Heels is. The only disadvantage is that At the Frank back it might be a little drafty.

“Do It In The Dress”: a Pretty eye-catcher in the budget

One of the first prominent ladies of the “Do-It-In-The-Dress”-Challenge (dt.: “Don’t put it in a dress”), was an actress and “Britain’s Got Talent”judge, Amanda Holden. Your short Clip for Instagram caused a truly stir. Why? The 49-Year-old had thrown on in haste, but in fact, your bright white wedding dress to mow in the home garden the lawn. Since then, numerous Instagram have adopted Users the challenge: you wear your wedding or evening gowns, when Cleaning, do sports or garbage in front of the door.

Chiara Ferragni, a successful entrepreneur and Influencerin from Italy, is not afraid of being her Designer dress in the household to apply. Walking the dog, eat Spaghetti and do the Laundry? For the 32-Year-old, despite a short ruffle Dress is not a Problem.

“Pose At Home”: The own four walls are Set